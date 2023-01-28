ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Karraker wins first game as FCC head baseball coach

By Andrew Marden
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new era at Fresno City College began on Friday night.

The Rams hosted Cerro Coso in their first game of the 2023 baseball season, which was also their first game with Mitch Karraker as head coach. They won, 6-0, giving Karraker a win in his debut.

“Of course first game jitters,” smiled Karraker afterwards. “I shouldn’t be out here if I’m not getting jitters, right? That’s what we all play for.”

Karraker had a busy week. Just a few days earlier, his wife gave birth to a baby girl.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. Maybe tonight, when I’m changing a diaper, it will sink in,” laughed Karraker.” I’m excited that we’re here.”

Mitch Karraker is just the third head baseball coach at Fresno City College since 1958. The previous head coach, Ron Scott, retired at the end of last season after 34 years at FCC. He is the winningest baseball coach in California community college history.

“This community loves its baseball, so I feel very fortunate to be in the role that I’m in,” said Karraker. “And I just hope that I can continue what Coach Bourdet and Coach Scott have done for the last, almost, 70 years.”

Noah Galvan pitched seven scoreless innings for the Rams on Friday night, recording eight strikeouts. Fresno City (1-0) and Cerro Coso (0-1) will meet again on Saturday afternoon at 1pm.

