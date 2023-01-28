ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New ATF director talks plans to curb gun violence

By Hannah Brandt
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1C0a_0kUIKKiR00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) - As gun violence continues to rise across the country, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has a new leader trying to reverse that trend.

Steve Dettelbach became director of the ATF in July. He was the first person to be confirmed by the Senate to head the agency in seven years.

“Everything we do at ATF begins and ends with public safety,” Dettelbach said. “There’s not a one size fits all or one answer for that. It’s a series of things.”

Dettelbach has a lot on his plate. High on his list of priorities is stopping the gun violence that’s been devastating communities across the country.

Lawmakers launch Congressional Dads Caucus to focus on family issues

He wants to combine old techniques with new adaptive technology to combat violence.

“Sticking with the things that have worked in the law enforcement world for fighting violent crime and trying to modernize and develop tools to meet an emerging threat,” Dettelbach said.

Since he started the job, the ATF has taken major steps to try and prevent crime. This includes placing new restrictions on untraceable ghost guns and stabilizer braces, an accessory they say can make hand guns more dangerous.

“We’re trying to focus on both punishing people who have these unlawful guns and interrupting the flow of these illegal guns, these illegal items into our communities,” Dettelbach said.

The moves have prompted pushback from Republican lawmakers.

“I think that ATF is largely contributing to restrictions against the rights of law abiding citizens. I don’t see what they’re doing that’s positive that’s making the country safer,” Congressman Bob Good said.

Good just introduced legislation to overturn the new ATF regulation on stabilizing braces.

“To have unelected bureaucrats make law through regulatory fiat is illegal and unconstitutional and we’re going to fight it,” Good added.

Fight to ban congressional stock trading continues

But Dettelbach insists he isn’t making up laws. He said he’s helping close loopholes exploited by criminals.

“What we at ATF are doing is taking the laws that Congress has passed and making sure that people aren’t able to misuse technology to get around it,” Dettelbach said.

He told me he’s not interested in arguing over gun control politics.

“It’s not ATF’s job to play politics on any side,” Dettelbach said.

Instead, he said he’s aiming to keep the focus on saving lives.

“ATF is in the business of stopping crime and protecting public safety. That’s what we’ve always done and what we’re going to continue to do,” Dettelbach said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

5 arrests made in armed robbery in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KRON4 News

Friends step up to take care of daughter after family deaths

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A woman currently on life support will soon leave behind a teenage daughter in the Bay Area. However, the woman's lifelong friends have come together, vowing to make sure that her daughter will be taken care of. Cindy Sebesta Leaf, 54, lost her husband, Joe, three years ago. Within days of […]
NOVATO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Feds seize 28 ‘ghost guns’ from NJ ‘street gang’

Nearly 30 homemade “ghost guns” and more than 15,000 doses of suspected fentanyl were among contraband seized by federal authorities when they recently broke up a New Jersey trafficking ring. Six members of the Latin Kings gang face life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled...
MATAWAN, NJ
hstoday.us

United States Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Firearm Companies Illegally Selling Machine Guns

On January 19, 2023, the United States filed a civil complaint in federal court in Brooklyn against two firearm companies, and two individuals associated with these companies (collectively, “Defendants”), alleging that Defendants have conspired to defraud the United States and consumers, and have engaged in the ongoing commission of mail fraud and wire fraud, by unlawfully selling machine gun conversion devices. The devices, called FRT-15s, are specifically designed and intended to be used to convert AR-15 type rifles into machineguns and are therefore themselves “machineguns” under federal law. With limited exceptions not applicable to Defendants’ conduct, the manufacture, sale and possession of machine guns is illegal under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act of 1968. The Government’s complaint seeks injunctive relief under the Anti-Fraud Injunction Act. The United States also sought a temporary order immediately halting any sales of the FRT-15 or any forced reset trigger until and unless otherwise ordered by the Court. On January 25, 2023, United States District Judge Nina R. Morrison entered a temporary restraining order against Defendants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch patrol officer under investigation resigns

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – While a joint FBI and District Attorney investigation looms over a group of patrol officers in Antioch, the mayor and police chief say recruiting for the short-staffed department has improved in recent months. By the end of January, in a continued effort to build trust with the community while officers in […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Females, 18 and 14, arrested for Sephora burglary

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products. The suspects […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in shooting on SF's California Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday night, the San Francisco Police Department said. At about 7:34 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of California Street for a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds - one lying on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Footage of Paul Pelosi attack released

Warning: Graphic and explicit video SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video footage of the attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released by a judge Friday morning. The footage includes a San Francisco Police Department officer’s body camera, Paul Pelosi’s 911 call for help, David DePape’s confession tape, and home surveillance video […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Nancy Pelosi responds to video release of husband's attack

(KRON) — Representative Nancy Pelosi responded to the release on Friday of the video of her husband Paul Pelosi’s attack in their San Francisco home. Pelosi wanted to thank everyone sending them prayers and well wishes and said Paul Pelosi has been making progress since the attack. Pelosi said she has not listened to the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy