ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Hundreds gather to honor victims killed in Half Moon Bay shooting, support sole survivor

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHVOE_0kUIKGBX00

There is no denying the hurt being felt across Half Moon Bay this week after a mass shooting. Part of the messaging at a Friday night vigil held at Mac Dutra Plaza was togetherness will help the healing process.

The community saw a collective effort by city officials, businesses, nonprofits and interfaith organizations. Many, including residents, shared there is just so much about the farm working community that they did not know.

Several hundred people gripped onto candles, grieving as a community.

In Downtown Half Moon Bay, an official event was held to honor the seven killed this week, and to support the sole survivor.

Many in the crowd admitted that in the aftermath, every detail released has been eye-opening.

"It is so sad that it takes a tragedy like lost lives to see what's in the community right around us," resident Jackie Tinghitella told ABC7 News. "That sometimes we're just really unaware of."

Tinghitella and others said they had no idea about the farmworkers' living conditions and less than livable wages being paid. This unknown reality, only compounding the community's pain.

Resident Elise Gasper said, "It's hard to see that here, where we have such affluence, such wealth, that there's people living just less than a mile away with very, very little... terrible conditions."

"How anybody could let someone that worked for them live like that... I don't understand it," Mayor Deborah Penrose said, as she spoke with reporters ahead of the vigil.

VIDEO: 'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where multiple farmworkers were killed

We are learning more details about the living conditions farmers were living under at California Terra Garden farm in Half Moon Bay.

Penrose explained she was unaware Chinese migrants were part of the local farming community. Among the victims killed, two were Latino, five were Chinese.

Resident Jun Xu, who identified as a Chinese immigrant himself, shared, "To be honest, I've lived here for 2.5 years and I didn't realize there was a Chinese immigrant community here."

"I did not realize there's so many kind of like people living in kind of like - if you look at the TV reports - the conditions really bad," he continued.

However, where there's shock, surprise and sadness, there's also newfound inspiration to get involved for a better future for farmworkers.

Chuang Wang told ABC7 News, "They work so hard and this happened to them. It's so unfair."

RELATED: SF Chinatown vigil remembers shooting victims, highlights mental health in Asian community

Renato Juarez Perez addressed Friday's crowd. Two of his cousins were shooting victims. One is recovering, while the other did not survive.

Translated from Spanish, he explained, "I'm very sad and I feel much pain."

It's pain on full display, Friday.

"We have lost our neighbors, we have lost our workers," Mayor Penrose said. "We have lost a part of our heart."

The healing process continues next Tuesday, with a 4 p.m. interfaith memorial service at 530 Kelly Ave., a candlelight procession, and dinner and fellowship at IDES Hall.

TAKE ACTION: Resources for people impacted by Half Moon Bay mass shooting

Get the latest on the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings here .

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims

After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Victim identified in fatal weekend house party shooting in Boulder Creek

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at a house party in Boulder Creek on Saturday. One school administrator wrote that the victim "was recognized by teachers for possessing an upbeat attitude toward life and school and for being an enjoyable student." A teenage boy has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Bosses’ $100 Equipment Repair Bill Provoked Half Moon Bay Shooting: Prosecutor

The suspect behind the Jan. 23 mass shootings at Half Moon Bay told investigators he had been driven to the killings after a supervisor asked him to cover the cost of a work accident, officials said. Steve Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County district attorney, confirmed to the Bay Area News Group this week that Zhao Chunli recalled the farm equipment collision, where a forklift he was operating had been hit by a colleague driving a bulldozer. Zhao reported that his supervisor then demanded Zhao pay $100 to repair the equipment—despite his repeated insistence that it wasn’t his fault. Roughly half...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year

One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Oakland Homeless Woman Found Dead In Tent Following Cold Night

The Bay Area saw a major cold snap overnight with frost and hard-freeze warnings in various locales. And in Oakland, CHP officers found a homeless woman dead this morning in her tent, possibly because of the cold. Officers were alerted to the blue tent and a person inside at 6:38...
OAKLAND, CA
Will Kohler

COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.

The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975. The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing. The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
nobhillgazette.com

San Francisco Cotillion Club Celebrates the 80th Debutante Ball

The ultimate social network was celebrated on December 22 as 27 debutantes took their curtsy during the 80th anniversary of the Cotillion Club of San Francisco. This old guard tradition, populated by founding families of Gold Rush–era San Francisco and the Peninsula (think: lumber, press barons, locomotives or silver mines), kicked off precisely at 10 p.m. as bandleader Laurent Fourgo fired up classic tunes (à la “A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody”) in the ballroom salons of the storied Palace Hotel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
76K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy