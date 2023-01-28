ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pitt baseball setting new benchmarks, but is still working for more

Mike Bell has the Pitt baseball program on a new level with respect to two different angles. One, from the perception within the rest of the ACC. Two, and most important, within its own walls. With more than half of his roster turned over into 2023, the expectation of the...
Dukes fall at UMass, having tough time finding consistency in Atlantic 10

Duquesne fell for the fourth time in six Atlantic 10 games Saturday, as their defense struggled during a tough second half at UMass. The Dukes trailed by six at the half and cost themselves a chance to come back by giving up 48 points in the second half off an 87-79 loss to the Minutemen in Amherst, Mass. The home team used a 9-0 run early in the second half to take control and went on to lead by as many as 15 (55-40).
Current Pitt team reminds Howland of his 2003 Big East champions

It took two full seasons for the Pitt basketball program to get back on track under Ben Howland, who had to revamp the program following five seasons of mediocrity under Ralph Willard. Howland can arguably be credited for laying the foundation for the early portion of Jamie Dixon's success of...
