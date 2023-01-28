Read full article on original website
Here’s what Will Ferrell did in Portland besides catching a Trail Blazers game
Actor Will Ferrell visited Portland over the weekend, where he caught a Trail Blazers game and stopped into a local bakery for dessert.
Best NBA prop bets today for Kings vs. Timberwolves (Anthony Edwards stays hot)
The Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves face off for the second time in as many games in Minnesota, and there are two props I love for this matchup. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went off in the win for the Wolves on Saturday, and I think there’s value on his points prop again tonight.
NBC Sports
Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch
The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named Western Conference player of the week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 15th time in his career, the NBA announced Monday. In three games last week, Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 7.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 63.2% from the field, including 51.4% from three-point range.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
FOX Sports
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
Albany Herald
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs look to get back on track vs. Heat
Despite being without Donovan Mitchell for the better half of the last two weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. Mitchell has played in only two of Cleveland's last seven games, and the Cavaliers will be hoping their superstar guard starts to return to form on Tuesday night when the Miami Heat come to town.
Albany Herald
Bulls to test home success vs. road-weary Clippers
As the up-and-down nature of their season continues, the Chicago Bulls at least have felt good about relying on the recent steadiness from big man Nikola Vucevic. After contributing 26 points and 13 rebounds to Saturday's road victory against the Orlando Magic, Vucevic enters Tuesday's visit from the Los Angeles Clippers with 12 double-doubles in the past 14 games.
Albany Herald
Nuggets face struggling Pelicans amid rare stumble
The last time the Denver Nuggets lost consecutive games, it lit a fire that led to 19 victories in a stretch of 22 games, with the team's latest chance for a rebound Tuesday when the New Orleans Pelicans pay a visit. Since an out-of-character three-game skid in early December, Denver...
Albany Herald
Magic rally from huge deficit to snap skid, defeat Sixers
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Moe Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead.
Albany Herald
Capitals, Blue Jackets meet to close out rough January
Two teams in need of some down time will meet Tuesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is the final game before the All-Star break for both teams and their last game in January, a month each club will be happy to put behind them.
Kings vs. Timberwolves prediction and odds for Monday, January 30 (Wolves elite as home dogs)
The Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves face off for the second time in as many games on Monday night in Minnesota. The Timberwolves won Saturday’s matchup by seven points, their third straight win and seventh in their last 10 games. Minnesota is now the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, which is extremely impressive given how much time Karl-Anthony Towns has missed this season.
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Albany Herald
Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game
The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday.
Los Angeles Clippers Beat Atlanta Hawks 120-113
Summary of the Los Angeles Clippers' win against the Atlanta Hawks.
Gameday: Phoenix Suns Take on Toronto Raptors
The Phoenix Suns look to continue their winning ways against the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7 PM MST.
Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Kings-Timberwolves Game
Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Saturday's game.
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
Albany Herald
Eagles see majority of early action as Super Bowl spread shifts to -2
The early returns show that football bettors are lining up behind the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII. After emerging as the slight favorites Sunday night after the conclusion of conference championship weekend, the Eagles have solidified as two-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs at some major sportsbooks.
