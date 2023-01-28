ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBC Sports

Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch

The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
PORTLAND, OR
Albany Herald

Donovan Mitchell, Cavs look to get back on track vs. Heat

Despite being without Donovan Mitchell for the better half of the last two weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. Mitchell has played in only two of Cleveland's last seven games, and the Cavaliers will be hoping their superstar guard starts to return to form on Tuesday night when the Miami Heat come to town.
CLEVELAND, OH
Albany Herald

Bulls to test home success vs. road-weary Clippers

As the up-and-down nature of their season continues, the Chicago Bulls at least have felt good about relying on the recent steadiness from big man Nikola Vucevic. After contributing 26 points and 13 rebounds to Saturday's road victory against the Orlando Magic, Vucevic enters Tuesday's visit from the Los Angeles Clippers with 12 double-doubles in the past 14 games.
CHICAGO, IL
Albany Herald

Nuggets face struggling Pelicans amid rare stumble

The last time the Denver Nuggets lost consecutive games, it lit a fire that led to 19 victories in a stretch of 22 games, with the team's latest chance for a rebound Tuesday when the New Orleans Pelicans pay a visit. Since an out-of-character three-game skid in early December, Denver...
DENVER, CO
Albany Herald

Magic rally from huge deficit to snap skid, defeat Sixers

Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Moe Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead.
ORLANDO, FL
Albany Herald

Capitals, Blue Jackets meet to close out rough January

Two teams in need of some down time will meet Tuesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is the final game before the All-Star break for both teams and their last game in January, a month each club will be happy to put behind them.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Kings vs. Timberwolves prediction and odds for Monday, January 30 (Wolves elite as home dogs)

The Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves face off for the second time in as many games on Monday night in Minnesota. The Timberwolves won Saturday’s matchup by seven points, their third straight win and seventh in their last 10 games. Minnesota is now the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, which is extremely impressive given how much time Karl-Anthony Towns has missed this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses

Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
CLEVELAND, OH
Albany Herald

Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game

The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Eagles see majority of early action as Super Bowl spread shifts to -2

The early returns show that football bettors are lining up behind the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII. After emerging as the slight favorites Sunday night after the conclusion of conference championship weekend, the Eagles have solidified as two-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs at some major sportsbooks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

