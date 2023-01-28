Dons beat rival San Marcos 63-50 in boys basketball.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos kept leaving the backdoor open and Santa Barbara slammed it shut several times as the Dons raced out to an early lead and never was really threatened in a 63-50 rivalry win.

Tobin Shyrock found a cutting Carter Battle multiple times in the first half as Santa Barbara led 17-6 after one quarter and 35-16 at the half.

Battle scored 17 points in the game mostly by beating the Royals defense on layups.

Luke Zuffelato scored 16 of his game-high 22 points after half as the Dons improved to 8-3 in the Channel League.

San Marcos cut the Dons deficit to seven at 49-42 with five minutes left on an Andre McCullough inside basket.

But the Dons pushed the lead right back to double-digits.

The two teams meet again next Friday at San Marcos to close out the regular season.

The post Big first half leads Santa Barbara past rival San Marcos in boys basketball appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .