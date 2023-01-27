Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Marches For Nichols
There was a march for Tyre Nichols in Milwaukee over the weekend. Dozens of people braved the cold to march from Red Arrow Park down to Milwaukee’s police headquarters. Nichols died after five Memphis police officers severely beat him, video of that beating was released on Friday. Milwaukee’s marchers demanded that something be done, and carried signs that said ‘Justice for Tyre Nichols.’ The five Memphis officers have all been fired, arrested, and charged with murder.
Jack Frost Lightens Up a Bit
Despite the frigid end to the month, this January has been one of the warmest on record in southern Wisconsin. Through January 28th this has been the fourth-warmest January in Madison and the second-warmest in Milwaukee. However, the National Weather Service says wind chills are going to dip to around 20 degrees below zero in many places in southern Wisconsin tonight, so that could hurt the rankings.
