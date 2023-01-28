Read full article on original website
The scariest serial killer of the 70’s.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Best NBA prop bets today for Kings vs. Timberwolves (Anthony Edwards stays hot)
The Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves face off for the second time in as many games in Minnesota, and there are two props I love for this matchup. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went off in the win for the Wolves on Saturday, and I think there’s value on his points prop again tonight.
NBC Sports
Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch
The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
FOX Sports
Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Minnesota
Sacramento Kings (27-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Minnesota aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Timberwolves have gone 17-16 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is eighth in the league with 54.0 points in the...
FOX Sports
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview, odds for 1/30: Will Anthony Edwards stay on a roll?
Two teams that have positioned themselves to make rare playoff appearances hope to continue to rise at the other's expense when the Sacramento Kings visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. It has been 17 years since the Kings last experienced the NBA postseason (2006), while the Timberwolves...
NBA refutes Reddit theory on defensive stats for Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr.
Something isn’t adding up for one NBA fan on Reddit. Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s campaign for NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been called out by the Reddit user, who pointed out that the Grizzlies star’s defensive statistics during home games are suspiciously higher than road matchups. The NBA has not found any mistakes on their end, however, and disputed suspicion that the Grizzlies’ home-court scorekeeper was awarded Jackson illegitimate blocks and steals to pad his stats. “In order to ensure the integrity of our game statistics, auditors, independent of the statisticians on-site, review all plays and stats decisions in real-time...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies vs. Pacers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per matchup. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum. The Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Memphis and are hoping to record their first win since April 11 of 2021.
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
FOX Sports
Achiuwa leads Raptors to 123-105 win over Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in place of the injured OG Anunoby to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 19 against...
Desmond Bane's Injury Status For Pacers-Grizzlies Game
Desmond Bane is on the injury report for Sunday's game.
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
