At one point in December, the Orlando Magic had won eight of nine games. That gave us a glimpse of how good this team could be in the near future. Since then, however, the Magic have gone 6-10 to continue lounging near the cellar of the Eastern Conference. Making the play-in is mathematically within reach, but it’s extremely unlikely. Looking ahead, what should be this team’s position heading into the trade deadline? Here we will look at the nightmare scenario that the Magic don’t want to happen as we close in on the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO