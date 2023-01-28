ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX Sports

DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls to 128-109 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 32 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls turned back a late rally and beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday night. Mo Wagner led the Magic with 27 points, combining with...
CHICAGO, IL
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
sportingalert.com

NBA scores: Hornets secure win over Heat with impressive performance

The Charlotte Hornets continued their winning streak with a 122-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington paced the home team here today, scoring 31 and 27 points, respectively, while LaMelo Ball also made a significant contribution with 13 of his 19 points scored in the fourth quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rozier, Hornets hold off Heat rally to win 122-117

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time this season, the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games. They accomplished the feat Sunday with an impressive win over the division-leading Miami Heat. Terry Rozier scored 31 points as three Hornets scored at least 20 points in the 122-117 win over...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses

Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game

Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Magic’s nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

At one point in December, the Orlando Magic had won eight of nine games. That gave us a glimpse of how good this team could be in the near future. Since then, however, the Magic have gone 6-10 to continue lounging near the cellar of the Eastern Conference. Making the play-in is mathematically within reach, but it’s extremely unlikely. Looking ahead, what should be this team’s position heading into the trade deadline? Here we will look at the nightmare scenario that the Magic don’t want to happen as we close in on the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
ORLANDO, FL

