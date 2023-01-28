Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Knicks, Warriors Planning Trade For Bulls’ Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls went all-in to build a title-contending team around NBA All-Star Zach LaVine. While the team had some feel-good moments last season, with DeMar DeRozan often pulling through with clutch heroics, they are nowhere near their intended goal. With a 22-26 record and the need to make a...
FOX Sports
DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls to 128-109 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 32 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls turned back a late rally and beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday night. Mo Wagner led the Magic with 27 points, combining with...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
sportingalert.com
NBA scores: Hornets secure win over Heat with impressive performance
The Charlotte Hornets continued their winning streak with a 122-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington paced the home team here today, scoring 31 and 27 points, respectively, while LaMelo Ball also made a significant contribution with 13 of his 19 points scored in the fourth quarter.
WCNC
Rozier, Hornets hold off Heat rally to win 122-117
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time this season, the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games. They accomplished the feat Sunday with an impressive win over the division-leading Miami Heat. Terry Rozier scored 31 points as three Hornets scored at least 20 points in the 122-117 win over...
New Competition Rises In Knicks' Pursuit of O.G. Anunoby
The New York Knicks' quest to replenish their depth scoring faces competition from the West.
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Magic vs. Joel Embiid & 76ers: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Orlando Magic (19-31) begin its four-game roadtrip tonight in the City of Brotherly Love against the Philadelphia 76ers (32-16).
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 50 in Bucks' rout
January 30 - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds and the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 135-110 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.
Bulls' Patrick Williams Starting to Meet Teammates' Expectations
Williams starting to meet teammates' expectations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s a play from the Chicago Bulls’ road victory over the Orlando Magic that’s making the social media rounds. Zach LaVine drives and kicks to an open Patrick Williams, who eschews an open corner 3-pointer...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
NBA
Joel Embiid Drops 47 in Showdown with Jokic, Nuggets; Sixers Win Seventh Straight
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Denver Nuggets, 126-119, en route to their seventh consecutive win. Philadelphia scored 126 points on .517 shooting (18-35 3FG), marking the first time this season the team has scored 125-plus points while shooting at least 50-percent from both the field and beyond the arc (Stathead).
Phoenix Suns OK for Bucks for talks with Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns granted the Milwaukee Bucks permission to meet one-on-one with disgruntled forward Jae Crowder, The Athletic reported Monday.
Magic’s nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
At one point in December, the Orlando Magic had won eight of nine games. That gave us a glimpse of how good this team could be in the near future. Since then, however, the Magic have gone 6-10 to continue lounging near the cellar of the Eastern Conference. Making the play-in is mathematically within reach, but it’s extremely unlikely. Looking ahead, what should be this team’s position heading into the trade deadline? Here we will look at the nightmare scenario that the Magic don’t want to happen as we close in on the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Comments / 0