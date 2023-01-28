COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost 2 out of 3 mornings so far this January have seen above average morning lows. This is in stark contrast to the frigid cold we saw as we closed out the month of December. Outside of that one week though, our winter has been on the warmer side. So far we have only seen 17 sub-freezing nights with 6 of them happening over the course of January, the 6th least on record.

