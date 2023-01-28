Read full article on original website
wach.com
Hall posts career day as Gamecocks stay perfect with win at Alabama
(WACH) — No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball notched another win fresh off a bye as the Gamecocks topped Alabama on the road, 65-52. Despite some scoring struggles early, South Carolina managed to slowly build the lead out to a double-digit advantage. Bree Hall led the way with a...
WLTX.com
Benedict earns a doubleheader sweep of Savannah State
COLUMBIA, S.C. — W.J. Keenan graduate Asanti Price led the Benedict College with 21 points to help the Tigers defeat Savannah State 69-64 Saturday in SIAC action. Brandon Smith added 14 points and Malachi McCoy scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Benedict improves to 12-8 overall...
Yahoo Sports
South Carolina Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
South Carolina football schedule 2023: Who do the Gamecocks miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. South Carolina Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know. Sept 2 North Carolina (in Charlotte) Sept 9 Furman. Sept 16 at Georgia. Sept 23 Mississippi State. Sept 30 at...
REACTION: Clayton White Gets Athletic Monster In Wendell Gregory
South Carolina's football program is adding a different and much-needed skillset to their linebacker room in Wendell Gregory.
Alabama Women's Basketball Loses to South Carolina, 65-52
Alabama showed some fight in a tough game, but ultimately fall to the Gamecocks.
South Carolina Football Signing Day: An Early Look at 2024 and the Blue Chip Ratio
South Carolina Football’s Highest Ranked Signee Ever, Jadeveon Clowney (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) 2023’s National Signing Day is almost here, and college football’s recruiting news cycle is at one of its two busiest points of the year (the other being the Early Signing Period). South Carolina football seems primed to finish the 2023 cycle with a top-20 class, and one very large, very fast fish—Archbishop Carroll’s Nyckoles Harbor—might still be brought into the boat.
Winnsboro, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
coladaily.com
Fireflies announce 2023 theme nights
The Columbia Fireflies have announced their theme night schedule for the 2023 baseball season. Baseball season starts off with a golf themed outing, The Back Nine at Segra Park on Friday, April 7. Fans of the Masters tournament can watch golf in the morning, then see the Fireflies and Augusta GreenJackets face off at 7:05 p.m.
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
CHS senior killed in 2-car collision
A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
coladaily.com
Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022
"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
USC Gamecock
Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture
Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
WLTX.com
Nights are not as cold as they used to be
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost 2 out of 3 mornings so far this January have seen above average morning lows. This is in stark contrast to the frigid cold we saw as we closed out the month of December. Outside of that one week though, our winter has been on the warmer side. So far we have only seen 17 sub-freezing nights with 6 of them happening over the course of January, the 6th least on record.
WLTX.com
USC students host Holocaust remembrance walk
USC students worked to raise awareness and speak against anti-Semitism affecting those of the Jewish faith. News19's Nate Stanley reports.
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
etxview.com
PROGRESS/JUNE 2022: Sandy Run getting spec building
Ground was officially broken in June for a 497,000-square-foot speculative building located in an industrial park at the Lexington-Calhoun County line. The cross-dock speculative industrial facility is being built at the Sandy Run Industrial Park. It is the 761-acre park's first speculative building. The building is expandable to 663,000 square...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Popular Columbia Mexican restaurant to add third location
Owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in northeast Columbia recently announced expansion to a third location. Tacos Nayarit, currently located at 1531 Percival Road, will be opening another location at 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to announcements from the owners. The new location will open later this year.
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
