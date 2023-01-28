Updated 1/28 9 am. Friends on Maui, the weather service, and others have been reporting flash flooding conditions yesterday and today. The weather service has had flash flood notices in effect on both days, with a warning again this morning. NWS will update Maui weather conditions to a flood watch later today. That will remain in effect through Sunday, not only for Maui but also Lanai. Travel by road has been dangerous, and several popular Maui attractions, including the Haleakala National park visitor center, have been shuttered. See Haleakala’s latest details below.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO