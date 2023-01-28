Read full article on original website
haikubullyz
2d ago
Great time to celebrate those wetlands that were filled in and developed on. Great job to those government officials and the planning department who allowed all this to happen
6
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
mauinow.com
Surface trough near Maui County slowly moves west
A surface trough near Maui County continues to bring cloud and shower development over the islands as it moves slowly west through today, according to the National Weather Service. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, with a Flood Watch in effect for all islands through this afternoon.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As rains let up in Maui County, assessment and clean-up begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kahekili Pa-Kala lives along Kamehameha V Highway on Molokai. His residence is located near the river mouth that broke Saturday morning amid heavy rains. He said the road looked like a raging river and forced people people to evacuate. “Some of us, our homes could have floated...
Maui County slammed with rain: ‘Lots of destruction’
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Maui, where residents have felt the brunt of stormy conditions since Friday, Jan. 27. Bus service was canceled on Molokai on Saturday, Jan. 28. It was definitely not the picture perfect weekend for those who visited Maui on Saturday. One Oregon resident arrived around noon […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather to persist today, calmer conditions due on Tuesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance near Maui County will act as a focus for cloud and shower development over all islands as it moves slowly west through Monday. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, bringing heavy showers that could result in flooding, and a Flood Watch is in effect for all islands through Monday. The potential for heavy showers will gradually diminish Monday night and Tuesday as winds become light for most of the week. Trade winds may return by the end of the week.
mauinow.com
Storm cleanup resumes on Maui: park and landfill closures continue
Storm cleanup continues in Maui County with closures in place for at least two landfills and several parks. The Central Maui Landfill and Molokaʻi Landfill remain closed due to unsafe conditions affecting access. With the the closure of the Central Maui Landfill, the Olowalu Transfer Station also remains closed. Reopening of the landfills and transfer station on Monday will be dependent on conditions. Information on the status of reopening is available by calling the County’s Solid Waste Division at 270-7875.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Severe weather in Maui County
The huge boulder narrowly missed a woman. Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai. Updated: 5 hours...
mauinow.com
Maui weather updates for Sunday: Flood Watch continues through Monday afternoon
Molokaʻi Flood Advisory until 9:15 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Molokaʻi until 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. At 6:12 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over central Molokaʻi falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. “Additional heavy rainfall is expected to move onshore in the next several hours,” according to the NWS.
Wet weekend expected with heavy showers and thunderstorms
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Cool and breezy northeast trade winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu overnight, keeping low clouds and light showers over windward areas. Cloudy and locally wet conditions will persist close to a surface trough near Maui County and the Big Island, with locally heavy rainfall expected overnight. This developing trough will linger […]
mauinow.com
Heavy rains result in broken 2-inch water line in Kula, Maui
Due to heavy rains, a 2-inch water line broke and is running through a drain culvert on Kula Highway and Lower Kula Road. The Maui County of Water Supply reports that four houses will experience a water service outage through tomorrow morning as a result of the break. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A firefighter in Hawaii was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain and swept to sea during heavy rains, authorities said. KHNL reports the firefighter was helping to clear out the storm drain near Waiapo Street in Kihei when he was...
Flash flood warning for Maui
Radar detected heavy rain falling along the Haleakala slopes around 1 p.m. with one to two inches of rain occurring along windward slopes from Haiku to Hana.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Dangerous Flooding/Weather Shutters Maui Attractions | Haleakala Visitor Center
Updated 1/28 9 am. Friends on Maui, the weather service, and others have been reporting flash flooding conditions yesterday and today. The weather service has had flash flood notices in effect on both days, with a warning again this morning. NWS will update Maui weather conditions to a flood watch later today. That will remain in effect through Sunday, not only for Maui but also Lanai. Travel by road has been dangerous, and several popular Maui attractions, including the Haleakala National park visitor center, have been shuttered. See Haleakala’s latest details below.
mauinow.com
Breaking: Maui firefighter hospitalized in critical condition after being swept in storm drain
The County of Main issued a statement on Friday evening after a Maui firefighter was swept by flood waters down a storm drain while responding to flooded residences in South Maui. County officials issued the following statement following the incident:. This afternoon a County of Maui firefighter responding with a...
