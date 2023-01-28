Read full article on original website
Related
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 30, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Fairbanks Native Association and Tanana Chiefs Conference hosted a gathering to raise awareness about cases of missing and murdered Alaska Native people. A sentencing hearing for admitted arsonist Jamison Gallion concluded Wednesday in Fairbanks. And Bethel musher Pete Kaiser has won the Kuskokwim 300.
radiokenai.com
Statewide Trail System Proposed By Alaska Trail Stewards
Alaska Trail Stewards Program and its partners are proposing a 550 mile, multi-braid trail system connecting Fairbanks and Seward providing a variety of year-round uses (motorized and nonmotorized) along different braids. The mission of the Alaska Trail Stewards Program is to provide volunteer-based trail maintenance services to public land managers...
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks remodel uncovers a signature from the past, reuniting memories and moments.
Melissa Hickman and her husband are remodeling their house in Fairbanks. They were ripping down some old paneling when they discovered some youthful signatures and names on the wall behind the paneling. The name “Katie Ladner ’79,” was written in cursive with a cute little flower along with the names “Chris” (with the ‘S’ missing) and “Mike G.” Melissa put a picture of the names and flower up on the Facebook page, Fairbanks, Alaska, to see if by chance she could find out who the people were 44 years later. And in less than an hour, social media did its thing and Katie was located living in Kingston, Washington. The two have since spoken and made a connection and the home on Birch Hill for Melissa and her family now has a bit of history and a face to go with what was just a name on the wall from long ago. If you have a story idea for the Allgood News, contact Dave at : AllgoodNews@KTUU.com.
deltawindonline.com
Homicide victims both Delta Junction men
A 33-year-old North Pole man is accused of pulling out a semi-automatic pistol and emptying two magazines on two men after they ordered him to turn over his pills and cigarettes. Daniel Serkov also reportedly shot their dog. The victims are 44-year-old Andrey Dorozhin and 35-year-old Dmitriy Sergiyenko, both of...
kinyradio.com
Car chase and stand off ends in suspect surrending without incident
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday around 3:24 a.m., Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a suspected DUI driver that was failing to maintain lane and displaying no rear lights near the southbound Richardson Hwy. weigh scales. The driver failed to yield and fled from Troopers until reaching a residence...
alaskapublic.org
‘A menace to society’: Victims rekindle rage against Fairbanks-area serial arsonist
A sentencing hearing got underway Monday for a teenager who pleaded guilty to arson attacks in the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers area, east of Fairbanks in the summer of 2021. The hearing was an opportunity for arson victims to speak directly to 19 year-old Jamison Gallion, before a judge who will decide how much time he serves in prison.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Panda Express opens in Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - It’s a tasty day for the Fairbanks community as the red ribbon was cut this morning at the grand opening of our newest restaurant, Panda Express. When a new restaurant opens in town, especially one with a familiar name, you can be sure Fairbanks residents will come out in force.
alaskasportsreport.com
Hockey: Games in hand could help Wolverines, who hit the road after 6-3 home win over Fairbanks in NAHL
During a jam-packed hockey weekend in Anchorage, the town’s junior squad created a little cushion of sorts with a resounding victory Saturday night. As long as it can continue to post wins. Alaskan Cam Morris opened the evening’s scoring while local products Aiden Westin and Trent Powell picked up...
Comments / 1