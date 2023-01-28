They should not make that man pay anything to adopt that baby. He saved the childs life and it's giving him the life someone else attempted to throw away.
Love love love this. So grateful for this little angel finding someone to love protect and care for him. To the angelic soul who found this little bundle, God is with you and will continue to provide all of your needs for hearing his voice and saying yes to the calling. Awesome!
totally understand how he feels. I found a toddler running on a golf course, during a thunderstorm,, as I drove past the scene, when i was nineteen years old. I picked the kid up, went to the store to get diapers, took him to my house to dry him off, put on a shirt and clean diaper. my mother was shocked and told me to call thr police. I got into trouble for not taking him immediately to the police station. I think I was just in shock, findang the baby alone, running towards a busy street and major highway, and soaking wet from the downpour. I followed up weeks later but the parents weren't cooperative and I think drug abusers living with a wealthy relative in the area. it's haunted me for more than 30 years. poor kid
