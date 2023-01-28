ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bibi
1d ago

I’m self employed. I worked for one company a couple hours a week, my boss would get really angry and act like a toddler if I answered my phone to speak to another client while in their office. Yet, had no problems calling me anytime when I wasn’t in their office. I started charging 15 minutes of time for every time they called, even if it was a 5 minute call, double if it was after 7pm. The attitude finally improved and the after hours call’s stopped.

Rob Grimm
2d ago

the value of anything is what 2 people agree upon. if the old boss dosen't like the wage, dont pay it.

Bob
1d ago

Seems fair, a person needs to cover their taxes and benefit and other insurance as well as their time and the application of their expertise. Employers need to realize this and that contract fees are normally 3-4x employee cost just for pay, try comparing it to employee loaded rate, and it’s much closer. Perhaps employers should spend a little investment on process and documentation to ensure a new employ has adequate information to learn systems, their infrastructure, configuration, etc…and apply their expertise to figure it out and managed it appropriately.

Related
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Upworthy

Woman lauded for standing up for herself at work, quitting her minimum wage job on day 1

A toxic workplace is the last place you ever want to be. It causes stress and anxiety, decreasing productivity and morale. It also stunts an employee's career development. Therefore, it is essential to recognize some of these red flags at work that could potentially hamper your well-being. It can be exhausting to work back-to-back without breaks or have additional work for the same pay. It can make a person question their worth and feel self-conflicted. TikTok user Croissantwoman recognized the red flags on the first day at a job. She suspected that her new workplace was going to be toxic.
Upworthy

Job applicant sends a hilarious sketch after employer demands video resume for minimum wage job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 20, 2022. It has since been updated. Who among us hasn't encountered some real pieces of work while on the market for a new job? While most of us wave off such experiences as part of the process, one Reddit user recently revealed how she went the extra mile to give an appropriate response to a prospective employer who wanted her to jump through hoops for a minimum-wage job.
San Herald

'No one asked you' - Walmart employee demanded by a man to mind his own business trying to help with bathroom dilemma

What would you do if you were a male who needed to use the restroom in the shop but had taken your daughter, who was four years old, along with you?. The young child could be in danger if left unattended outside the men's restroom, but bringing her inside would provide its own set of issues. Instead, taking the young girl into the ladies' room might be even more unpleasant and divisive.
Lefty Graves

Woman blows divorce settlement on trip to the tropics, now lives on her monthly Social Security

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend shared with me that she had lived in the tropics for three months when she was a young teen. As she shared the story with me, she told me that her mother was very angry when her father left and vowed to spend every penny she could wring out of him on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...

