I’m self employed. I worked for one company a couple hours a week, my boss would get really angry and act like a toddler if I answered my phone to speak to another client while in their office. Yet, had no problems calling me anytime when I wasn’t in their office. I started charging 15 minutes of time for every time they called, even if it was a 5 minute call, double if it was after 7pm. The attitude finally improved and the after hours call’s stopped.
the value of anything is what 2 people agree upon. if the old boss dosen't like the wage, dont pay it.
Seems fair, a person needs to cover their taxes and benefit and other insurance as well as their time and the application of their expertise. Employers need to realize this and that contract fees are normally 3-4x employee cost just for pay, try comparing it to employee loaded rate, and it’s much closer. Perhaps employers should spend a little investment on process and documentation to ensure a new employ has adequate information to learn systems, their infrastructure, configuration, etc…and apply their expertise to figure it out and managed it appropriately.
