The Plastic Industry Is Ruining Planet Earth in More Ways Than One
When you're considering buying something made from eco-friendly materials, plastic is probably your last resort. It doesn't break down naturally, so it finds its way into soil and waterways, where it can harm and even destroy ecosystems. Unfortunately, because plastic is so harmful to the environment in general, there are countless ways it affects our lives each and every day.
scitechdaily.com
Easily Recyclable and Compostable – A New Plastic With Excellent Mechanical Stability
How can plastics be designed so that they maintain their useful properties while also being more easily recyclable? Chemist Stefan Mecking and his research group at the University of Konstanz are focused on studying eco-friendly solutions for plastics. In their recent paper in the international edition of Angewandte Chemie, the team introduces a new polyester that exhibits material properties that are suitable for industrial use and environmentally responsible.
Phys.org
Want a stronger biodegradable plastic? Add a 'pinch' of cream of tartar
Cooking a delicious risotto and making plastics are actually very similar processes. In both, ingredients come together and are heated to create a product, but current recipes for synthesizing bioplastics often fall flat, producing flimsy materials. So, taking a hint from chefs, researchers now report in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering a way to "season" biodegradable plastics to make them stronger. It just takes a "pinch" of cream of tartar (tartaric acid) or citric acid.
TODAY.com
One Green Planet
Unseen Invaders: How Microplastics are Infiltrating the Food We Eat
Plastic is infiltrating the food you eat – and you may not even realize it. Microplastics, or tiny plastic particles measuring less than 5mm in size, are making their way into our food and drinks in several ways. Source: NowThis Earth/Youtube. Microplastics can be found in the air we...
Plastic, pollution, and prescription drugs are making fish act erratically
Plastics, drugs, and more may change how fish socialize or take risks, although the specifics are difficult to pinpoint. Getty ImagesHuman waste may change how fish socialize or take risks, although the specifics are difficult to pinpoint.
5 ways to be more food sustainable while traveling
In a world where convenience is king, it’s easy to take advantage of to-go containers and packaged goods. Thankfully, there are manageable ways to combat that pollution and help keep Mother Earth healthy!
techxplore.com
Salt-rejecting microchannels help make seawater drinkable using the power of the sun
A solar distillation device can purify brine from reverse osmosis plants with over 10 percent salinity, as well as water taken directly from the Red Sea. The technology offers double the freshwater production rate of existing salt-rejection solar stills. Inspired by the floating solar still in "The Life of Pi"...
homesenator.com
Recycling Food Waste
Food waste is a global issue that has become increasingly urgent. Every year, an estimated 1.3 billion tons of food are wasted worldwide, accounting for almost one-third of all food produced globally. This amount of food waste not only represents a colossal economic loss but also increases emissions from decomposing...
buffalohealthyliving.com
buckinghamshirelive.com
