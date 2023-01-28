If you own a dryer, you're more than likely aware that lint buildup can become dangerous. While most of us have (hopefully) developed a habit of cleaning the lint trap by hand before every load, there's no telling what could be hiding in the deeper crevices of your machine. That is, until you clean it with the Sealegend Dryer Vent Vacuum Attachment. I did and ... let's just say that gross mystery was quickly solved.

