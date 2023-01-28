Read full article on original website
54 Years Ago: ‘The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour’ Debuts on CBS
Back when variety television shows were all the rage, few came out of central casting quite like Glen Campbell. His musical appeal and down-home personality crossed genre and generation gaps without compromise, pleasing fans of such varied talents as Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Andy Williams. Toss in the success of the Grammy-winning album Wichita Lineman and Campbell’s film debut alongside John Wayne in True Grit, and an Arkansas farm boy made fiscal sense in 1969 as a prime-time television star.
Why George Jones ‘Still Doin’ Time’ is an Iconic Hit to Many
Songs by brilliant musicians like George Jones will definitely go down in history as gems. One of the illustrious George Jones’ biggest songs, “Still Doin’ Time,” peaked at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs (Billboard) and No. 2 on the Canadian RPM Country Tracks. The track was initially made available in 1981 as part of his album Still the Same Ole Me.
35 Years Ago: Randy Travis’ ‘Always & Forever’ Goes Double Platinum
Thirty-five years ago, on Jan. 29, 1988, Randy Travis achieved a new career milestone: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter earned his first double-platinum album, signifying sales in excess of 2 million copies, with his disc Always & Forever. Always & Forever, Travis' sophomore release, came out in...
Luke Bryan Sets the Record Straight on His ‘Absurd’ Dustin Lynch Comments at Crash My Playa
After some fans were offended by Luke Bryan's onstage banter during the final night of his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday (Jan. 22), the singer hopped on social media to address their concerns and clear up any misunderstanding. It all started when Bryan was onstage warming up the crowd...
Remember When the Chicks Released Their Debut Album?
The Chicks were well into their musical career by the time they released their major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, on Jan. 27, 1998. The band had started out as a four-piece in 1989, when Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (now Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer) got together. But by the time they signed their record deal with Sony Music Nashville's Monument Records, Lynch and Macy were gone, and spitfire singer Natalie Maines was heading up the group, then called the Dixie Chicks, as a trio.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
David Crosby cause of death updates — Tributes pour in as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member dies at 81
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
The Neil Young albums you should definitely own
There's a different Neil Young everywhere you look: melodic troubadour, electric warrior, garage rocker, grunge forefather, synth wrangler and more – and these are his best albums
Motown's Legendary Singer Smokey Robinson Confirms 1st Album in 10 Years
Smokey Robinson is officially coming back with new music. Robinson hyped fans with the good news by sharing a black-and-white video of him on his Twitter page Thursday. The iconic singer revealed that his first solo album in nearly a decade, "Gasms," would be out on April 28. He shared...
Johnny Cash Struggled Through 35 Takes While Recording His 1st Hit Single
Johnny Cash struggled through more than 35 takes to record the tune that became his first hit.
James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow and More Among the 2023 NYC Rocks Lineup
Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sheryl Crow, and John Mayer Trio, are among the collection of artists set to perform at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in New York City on March 9, 2023. Held at the historic Beacon Theatre and executive produced...
A Drummer for The Rolling Stones Said The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ Needed Ringo Starr
A drummer for The Rolling Stones said John Lennon and Paul McCartney didn't do a great job on The Beatles' "Love Me Do" at one point.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
David Crosby Dies at 81
David Crosby has died at the age of 81 after a long illness, his wife, Jan Dance, announced. The singer-songwriter was one of the co-founders of the iconic folk rock band the Byrds. He went on to achieve massive success as one-third of Crosby, Stills & Nash and as part of the on-again, off-again quartet Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. His influential solo debut, If I Could Only Remember My Name, arrived in 1971.
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]
Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
David Crosby Once Slammed Punk Rock Music As “All Dumb Stuff”
As a member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby was a formative part of music history. Multiple genres – even the seemingly unrelated – have built on one another, like many musical styling tracing their roots back to blues. But Crosby had a very unfavorable about punk rock, which he saw as useless to the artistic medium.
Anthony 'Top' Topham Dead 2 Weeks After Jeff Beck Died: Cause of Death of Yardbirds Founding Guitarist As Tragic?
Anthony "Top" Topham, the founding guitarist of The Yardbirds, has passed away at the age of 75, only two weeks after Jeff Beck, his successor in the groundbreaking blues band, died. According to his spokesman, Topham died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday after a battle with dementia. In...
The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Named 1 Artist the ‘Greatest Musical Innovator’
Brian Wilson was a songwriter for The Beach Boys. Here's what he said about one of his favorite classical composers who 'makes the most sense.'
Brian Wilson’s Reaction to ‘I Get Around’ Surpassing the Beatles on the Music Charts
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
