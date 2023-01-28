ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

New Britain Herald

Newington firefighters contain deck fire, prevent extension to home

NEWINGTON – Quick work by local firefighters on Sunday stopped a house fire from being much worse than it could have been. Newington Volunteer Firefighters said around 1:36 p.m. that they were dispatched to a home on Carriage Hill on the report of a structure fire. A deck in the rear of the home was on fire, they found.
NEWINGTON, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Trench Collapse Death: Manchester Contractor Must Pay Over $375K In OSHA Fines

A Manchester-based contractor faces over $375,000 in penalties for failing to protect a worker who died in a trench collapse on a construction site. The penalty was assigned to Botticello Inc. in connection to the July 22, 2022 death of East Windsor resident Dennis Slater, age 56, who was buried when an eight-foot-deep trench caved in at a Vernon residential development construction site, the US Department of Labor announced on Monday, Jan. 30.
MANCHESTER, CT
MassLive.com

Detached house in Longmeadow sells for $865,800

Stassen Ft acquired the property at 951 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, from Aaron D Kugelmass and Karen E Ambrose on Jan. 13, 2023. The purchase price was $865,800. The house sits on a 1.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In April 2022, a 1,734-square-foot home on Morningside Drive...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer crews respond to brush fire on Mass. Pike roadside

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to the Mass. Pike Saturday morning for reports of a brush fire along the side of the road. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they received the call around 11:20 a.m. Officials said that the fire broke out around mile marker 59.4...
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $425,000

Christopher Stocks and Karen Stocks acquired the property at 125 Soule Road, Wilbraham, from Stephen G Cote and Lynn A Cote on Jan. 10, 2023. The $425,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $203. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Jan. 30, 2023

Sweitzer Construction, of Monson, is celebrating the five-year work anniversary of two key employees, Nicholas Clemons and Alan Cooke. Clemons, of Monson, graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Springfield Technical Community College where he studied architecture and computer-aided design for drafting. Prior to joining the Sweitzer Team, he worked for LaPlante Construction for 10 years where he started out doing sitework and advancing to finish carpentry. Clemons also worked for Fitzpatrick Painting where he learned the craft of painting commercial spaces. In his leisure time, he builds custom handcrafted furniture through his company, Granite Valley Woodworking.
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $456,000 in Brimfield

Darren Wiemer and Penella Wiemer acquired the property at 79 Warren Road, Brimfield, from Roderick W Jensen and Alyshia M Jensen on Jan. 10, 2023. The $456,000 purchase price works out to $191 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8.0-acre lot.
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

