Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
New Britain Herald
Newington firefighters contain deck fire, prevent extension to home
NEWINGTON – Quick work by local firefighters on Sunday stopped a house fire from being much worse than it could have been. Newington Volunteer Firefighters said around 1:36 p.m. that they were dispatched to a home on Carriage Hill on the report of a structure fire. A deck in the rear of the home was on fire, they found.
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
Neighbor input sought on Westfield-Barnes Airport plans for noise mitigation
WESTFIELD — Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport’s noise control plan consists of three sections detailing how the airport will reduce noise, how it can minimize the effects of noise on its neighbors, and how it will manage noise concerns in the future. The plan, released earlier this month in a...
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $560,000
Cory Battles and Samantha Battles acquired the property at 146 Meadowbrook Road, East Longmeadow, from Shaleice Parris and Dustin Parris on Jan. 10, 2023, for $560,000 which works out to $281 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 67,007 square-foot lot. Additional...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
PHOTO: Bald eagle spotted along Springfield Riverwalk
A bald eagle was spotted along the Springfield Riverwalk on Sunday.
Trench Collapse Death: Manchester Contractor Must Pay Over $375K In OSHA Fines
A Manchester-based contractor faces over $375,000 in penalties for failing to protect a worker who died in a trench collapse on a construction site. The penalty was assigned to Botticello Inc. in connection to the July 22, 2022 death of East Windsor resident Dennis Slater, age 56, who was buried when an eight-foot-deep trench caved in at a Vernon residential development construction site, the US Department of Labor announced on Monday, Jan. 30.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Continue to Assess Damage After Large Fire at Bozrah Egg Farm
More than 100 firefighters worked to put out a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday. Firefighters said the fire was in a 50 foot by 600 foot operating chicken coop at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Crews from 16 surrounding departments including Colchester, East Haddam, Salem,...
Westfield committee probes whether to mandate sewer hookups where possible
WESTFIELD — At the Natural Resources Committee meeting on Jan. 26, Chair Kristen Mello and member Dan Allie continued a discussion on the local regulations regarding sewer availability and septic systems, and the potential for the City Council to create an ordinance requiring homeowners to connect to city sewers when available.
Manchester contractor faces $375K in OSHA fines after employee dies in trench collapse
A Manchester contractor faces more than $375,000 in fines after a federal investigation found it failed to provide legally required safeguards and ensure they were in place to prevent trench collapses that contributed to the death of an employee.
Yale doctor discusses data on possible link between Pfizer COVID bivalent booster and strokes
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In early January concern was raised over a possible connection between people over 65 who received the Pfizer COVID bivalent booster and had strokes. This week FDA officials said they did not detect a link between the Pfizer COVID bivalent booster and strokes in two safety monitoring databases but are […]
Detached house in Longmeadow sells for $865,800
Stassen Ft acquired the property at 951 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, from Aaron D Kugelmass and Karen E Ambrose on Jan. 13, 2023. The purchase price was $865,800. The house sits on a 1.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In April 2022, a 1,734-square-foot home on Morningside Drive...
westernmassnews.com
Palmer crews respond to brush fire on Mass. Pike roadside
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to the Mass. Pike Saturday morning for reports of a brush fire along the side of the road. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they received the call around 11:20 a.m. Officials said that the fire broke out around mile marker 59.4...
As protests sweep US, Worcester council to discuss police body cameras, equity audit
As body camera footage of the brutal attack of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis sparks protests across the country, the Worcester City Council will discuss policing closer to home at its Tuesday meeting. Councilor At-Large Khrystian King put four items on this week’s city council meeting agenda...
PeoplesBank donates $2.3 million in 2022, setting new record for the local, mutually owned bank
HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank donated $2.3 million in 2022, setting a new record and increasing $1 million more than 2021. “There is a lot of need out there,” said Matthew Bannister, PeoplesBank senior vice president for marketing and corporate responsibility. And that need has changed due to COVID and...
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $425,000
Christopher Stocks and Karen Stocks acquired the property at 125 Soule Road, Wilbraham, from Stephen G Cote and Lynn A Cote on Jan. 10, 2023. The $425,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $203. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
People in Business: Jan. 30, 2023
Sweitzer Construction, of Monson, is celebrating the five-year work anniversary of two key employees, Nicholas Clemons and Alan Cooke. Clemons, of Monson, graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Springfield Technical Community College where he studied architecture and computer-aided design for drafting. Prior to joining the Sweitzer Team, he worked for LaPlante Construction for 10 years where he started out doing sitework and advancing to finish carpentry. Clemons also worked for Fitzpatrick Painting where he learned the craft of painting commercial spaces. In his leisure time, he builds custom handcrafted furniture through his company, Granite Valley Woodworking.
Price Rite Marketplace of Worcester employees recognized for lifesaving heroics
Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect address for the Price Rite Marketplace. WORCESTER — Four employees at Price Rite Marketplace on Southbridge Street were recognized by the company for performing lifesaving acts while on the job. ...
Springfield gas prices up 13 cents on the week, AAA says
SPRINGFIELD — Gas averages $3.38 a gallon in greater Springfield, according to AAA’s weekly survey of pump prices. That’s up from $3.25 a week ago and $3.24 a month ago, but down from the $3.30 a gallon price recorded a year ago. Statewide, the average gas price...
Single family residence sells for $456,000 in Brimfield
Darren Wiemer and Penella Wiemer acquired the property at 79 Warren Road, Brimfield, from Roderick W Jensen and Alyshia M Jensen on Jan. 10, 2023. The $456,000 purchase price works out to $191 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8.0-acre lot.
