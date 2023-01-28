ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters

Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
Albany Herald

Novak Djokovic wins 10th Aussie Open, 22nd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 10th Australian Open men’s singles title and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday in Melbourne. The fourth-seeded Djokovic pumped his fists, let out a primal scream and hugged friends and family following his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
WTOP

Eyeing Europe, Udinese draws with Verona 1-1 in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Udinese climbed closer to the Europe spots in Serie A after drawing with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-1 on Monday. Lazar Samardzic equalized midway through the first half for Udinese following an own goal from Rodrigo Becao. Seventh-placed Udinese moved within eight points of sixth-placed Roma, which...
FOX Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic wins 10th title there, 22nd major

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A LOOK AT SUNDAY. Novak Djokovic collected his record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title overall with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. The victory Sunday night also will allow Djokovic to rise to No. 1 in the AP rankings on Monday. He collapsed into tears after the match. A year ago, Djokovic did not play in the Australian Open after he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles final for their seventh Grand Slam trophy as a team.
WTOP

Visiting Rayo beats Villarreal 1-0 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano defeated Villarreal 1-0 on the road in the Spanish league on Monday, getting back in the fight for European places. Sergio Camello scored the winner in the 70th minute, helping move Rayo Vallecano to seventh place. Villarreal, sitting fifth, could have tied fourth-placed Atletico...
WTOP

Valencia sacks coach Gennaro Gattuso for poor results

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Valencia sacked coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday following the team’s poor results. Valencia said in a statement it reached a mutual agreement with Gattuso to end their contract. The announcement came after a 1-0 loss at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday....
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon Entry List including Garcia, Muguruza and Cornet (Last Update - 28-01)

The WTA event in Lyon will be hosted from January 30th till February 5th and there will be some great players in attendance like Lyon native Caroline Garcia. The WTA 250 event will welcome a solid field headlined by Lyon native Caroline Garcia who was awarded the city medal a few weeks ago after winning the WTA Finals. She will be the favourite to win the event due to several reasons.

