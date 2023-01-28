Read full article on original website
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
msn.com
Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka powers past Elena Rybakina to win first Grand Slam title
In a match that was all about power and strength, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus triumphed to win the 2023 Australian Open and take home her first Grand Slam trophy. She rallied to beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an epic 2-hour, 28-minute battle. Sabalenka double-faulted to start the...
Sporting News
'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters
Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
Albany Herald
Novak Djokovic wins 10th Aussie Open, 22nd Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic celebrated his 10th Australian Open men’s singles title and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday in Melbourne. The fourth-seeded Djokovic pumped his fists, let out a primal scream and hugged friends and family following his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend women's doubles title
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova extended their remarkable winning run at major tournaments as they...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne final
Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam men's title by using all of his talent and nous to see off Stefanos Tsitsipas. Serbia's Djokovic started strongly and dug deep in the second set on his way to a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5)...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Champion Aryna Sabalenka turns 2022 nightmare into 2023 dream
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Australia was not a happy hunting ground for Aryna Sabalenka 12 months ago. The start of 2022...
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) This is what it means: Djokovic in floods of tears after historic 10th Australian Open win
Novak Djokovic sealed a historic 10th Australian Open win as his return to Australia comes full circle after being deported last year and initially banned from the country. For Djokovic, he draws level again with his Big Three rival, Rafael Nadal as he looks to establish himself as the GOAT.
WTOP
Eyeing Europe, Udinese draws with Verona 1-1 in Serie A
ROME (AP) — Udinese climbed closer to the Europe spots in Serie A after drawing with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-1 on Monday. Lazar Samardzic equalized midway through the first half for Udinese following an own goal from Rodrigo Becao. Seventh-placed Udinese moved within eight points of sixth-placed Roma, which...
FOX Sports
Australian Open: Djokovic wins 10th title there, 22nd major
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A LOOK AT SUNDAY. Novak Djokovic collected his record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title overall with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. The victory Sunday night also will allow Djokovic to rise to No. 1 in the AP rankings on Monday. He collapsed into tears after the match. A year ago, Djokovic did not play in the Australian Open after he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles final for their seventh Grand Slam trophy as a team.
WTOP
Automakers Nissan of Japan, Renault of France say mutual cross-shareholdings will become equal at 15%
TOKYO (AP) — Automakers Nissan of Japan, Renault of France say mutual cross-shareholdings will become equal at 15%. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
BBC
Women's World Cup 2023: Co-hosts Australia's opener moved to 83,500 stadium over ticket demands
Co-hosts Australia's first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup has been moved to a bigger venue in a bid to meet the demand for tickets. Australia's Group B opener against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 20 July has been switched to the 83,500 capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney.
WTOP
Visiting Rayo beats Villarreal 1-0 in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano defeated Villarreal 1-0 on the road in the Spanish league on Monday, getting back in the fight for European places. Sergio Camello scored the winner in the 70th minute, helping move Rayo Vallecano to seventh place. Villarreal, sitting fifth, could have tied fourth-placed Atletico...
WTOP
Valencia sacks coach Gennaro Gattuso for poor results
MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Valencia sacked coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday following the team’s poor results. Valencia said in a statement it reached a mutual agreement with Gattuso to end their contract. The announcement came after a 1-0 loss at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday....
Rugby-Flyhalf Garbisi named in Italy squad for Six Nations opener
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italy have named flyhalf Paolo Garbisi in their squad for their first two Six Nations matches against France and England after he recovered from a knee problem that had threatened his participation in the tournament.
WTA roundup: Alize Cornet ousted early in Lyon
Camila Osorio of Colombia battled past third seed Alize Cornet of France 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 on the first day of
A month after Argentina's World Cup win, the Under-20 side fail in attempt to even qualify
Just over a month since Argentina's senior side won the World Cup, the Under-20 squad floundered in their attempt to try and replicate that success.
McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move
TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch. And Juventus...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon Entry List including Garcia, Muguruza and Cornet (Last Update - 28-01)
The WTA event in Lyon will be hosted from January 30th till February 5th and there will be some great players in attendance like Lyon native Caroline Garcia. The WTA 250 event will welcome a solid field headlined by Lyon native Caroline Garcia who was awarded the city medal a few weeks ago after winning the WTA Finals. She will be the favourite to win the event due to several reasons.
