The espresso we all know and some of us love is a star by itself, but it’s also in many popular coffeehouse drinks. Espresso-based orders include the Caffé Americano with espresso and hot water, the Caffé Latte with a double shot topped with steamed milk, and the famed Cappuccino with espresso topped with steamed and frothed milk. The one thing these drinks have in common besides espresso is that they cost a pretty penny per cup at the coffee shop. But these could all be made in your own kitchen when you have one of the best espresso machines at your fingertips.

1 DAY AGO