Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Transfer deadline day: Chelsea dominates January window
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The spending power of the Premier League was underlined as English clubs dominated the January transfer window. No team was more active than Chelsea, which continued its record-breaking business right up until the deadline by making Enzo Fernandez the most expensive player in British soccer history in a deal worth $131 million.
FOX Sports
Alexi Lalas DOUBLES DOWN: "Weston McKennie is too good for Leeds" | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse react to the latest news of USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie joining Leeds United. Is this a good fit?
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Presents FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™ Broadcast Schedule
LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s home for the world’s top international soccer tournaments, today announces every match from this year’s FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™ tournament will air live on FS2 and feature Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes. Every year, the FIFA Club...
FOX Sports
Authorities seek fans behind hate attack against Vinícius
MADRID (AP) — Authorities are searching through security cameras and social media to try to identify those responsible for hanging a dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior from a highway bridge last week. Members of an anti-violence committee in sports met on Monday and said an...
Comments / 0