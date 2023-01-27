ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Transfer deadline day: Chelsea dominates January window

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The spending power of the Premier League was underlined as English clubs dominated the January transfer window. No team was more active than Chelsea, which continued its record-breaking business right up until the deadline by making Enzo Fernandez the most expensive player in British soccer history in a deal worth $131 million.
FOX Sports Presents FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™ Broadcast Schedule

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s home for the world’s top international soccer tournaments, today announces every match from this year’s FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™ tournament will air live on FS2 and feature Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes. Every year, the FIFA Club...
Authorities seek fans behind hate attack against Vinícius

MADRID (AP) — Authorities are searching through security cameras and social media to try to identify those responsible for hanging a dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior from a highway bridge last week. Members of an anti-violence committee in sports met on Monday and said an...

