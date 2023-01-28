Read full article on original website
ScorpioMama
2d ago
I can honestly say that if the police officers were white. The riots would be much more. It just goes to show you. It’s not about race at all. Now there’s always a few in a bunch that are racist as f. In every color and religion. But this really does shine a light on this issue.
3
Tilphousia
2d ago
Amazing that these people actually believe they saw it. Since it doesn’t actually exist, it’s mass mind control or hypnosis.
4
KCRA.com
Vigil for Tyre Nichols being held at Sacramento skatepark he used to frequent
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community members and leaders gathered Monday at a vigil for Tyre Nichols, whose death after being beaten by Memphis police has drawn outrage nationwide. The vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Regency Community Skatepark in North Natomas, a place his childhood friends say they...
KCRA.com
Dozens in Davis demand police accountability at vigil for Tyre Nichols
DAVIS, Calif. — Around 60 people gathered at Central Park in Davis Sunday night for a vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. The vigil came amid a wave of protests across the nation over the weekend, after the Memphis Police Department released body camera video showing five now-former officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop earlier this month. Nichols died in the hospital three days later. Many are now calling for changes regarding police accountability.
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
sfstandard.com
Tyre Nichols: Bay Area Activists, Leaders Express Pain and Grief
Protests and vigils honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols—who grew up in Sacramento where he was an active member of the skateboarding community—have sprung up around Northern California and the U.S. after Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7—an incident that led to his death three days later.
Marchers take to the streets in downtown Sacramento for Tyre Nichols
(KTXL) — Several people took to the streets of Sacramento after footage was released of Memphis Police’s encounter with Tyre Nichols. The group had been marching up and down 10th Street. There was also a gathering at the State Capitol. And at a prior gathering at City Hall, Stevante Clark led those in attendance in […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Demanding police accountability at Tyre Nichols vigil, Tesla catches fire on HWY 50, Davis Peet’s unionizes
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
KCRA.com
1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says
One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
Two children hurt in an alleged D.U.I. crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — An alleged D.U.I. crash has sent two children to the hospital.The crash happened on Fulton Avenue and Cottage Way, where a man suspected of driving under the influence with a toddler in his car crashed into five vehicles. The second child was in one of the cars the driver hit, and both were taken to the hospital and expected to be ok. Police arrested the driver at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Childhood friends reflect on growing up in Sacramento with Tyre Nichols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends of Tyre Nichols plan to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Regency Community Skatepark in North Natomas. It is a place where his childhood friends say they shared a lot of memories while growing up in Sacramento. "He...
Tyre Nichols protest begins in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People took to the streets in San Francisco Friday evening to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a Black man, was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan 7. The video of Nichols’ arrest was released by Memphis officials on Friday. The […]
Sacramento County deputies arrest man after shooting at a bar, standoff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 34-year-old man is in Sacramento County Main Jail accused of shooting a woman at a local bar and leading law enforcement on a four-hour-long standoff Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called...
Man sentenced for rape during party at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — A San Pablo man has been sentenced to three years in state prison after being convicted of forcible rape. The rape happened during a 2019 party at UC Davis. In April of 2019, David Padilla-Chicas, who was neither a student nor affiliated with UC Davis, attended a party at an apartment on the school's campus.
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Fox40
Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton
(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
contracosta.news
Contra Costa County Police Department Statements on Tyre Nichols
The following are statements released by police departments in Contra Costa County in the aftermath of the video released of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. Just as we have made so much progress to mend relations with our community after the senseless killing of George Floyd, we are now impacted yet again by the actions of now former police officers thousands of miles away. I share in shock and disgust with our community over the inhumane killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. What I saw in the video released yesterday is not only contrary to the mission of law enforcement officers to preserve life but goes against basic human values.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in Sacramento County
(KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman in the arm in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols The sheriff’s department said that roughly after 8 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting, deputies responded to […]
