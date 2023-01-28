ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Everything was groovin' for Pontiac in 81-50 victory over Coal City

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SNbA_0kUIDXTn00

COAL CITY — You can't say Pontiac got off to a slow start, but the Indians did find themselves trailing after the first quarter of their nonconference contest against host Coal City on Friday night.

The Tribe rallied after that and roll to an 81-50 victory over the Coalers.

The win helps send a message for the postseason. PTHS and Coal City are in the same sub-sectional, so this win gives the Indians a boost when it comes to seeding.

Pontiac fell behind 14-12 after the opening lap. Henry Brummel drilled a pair of 3-pointers while Riley Weber and Michael Kuska each hit treys in the quarter.

The trio of Brummel, Weber and Logan Barnett did all the scoring for the Indians in the second as they found a groove. Barnett chalked up seven markers in the frame while Brummel and Weber each scored six as PTHS took a 31-25 lead into the break.

That balance was evident in the third period, as well. Pontiac put up 28 points with five different players scoring. Kerr Bauman tallied eight markers to lead the way and Brummel tossed in seven.

The big thing was PTHS was getting hacked and converting on it opportunities. The Tribe drained 11 of 12 charity tosses in the quarter alone.

The 28-12 difference in the third gave the Indians a 59-37 lead at the quarter pole.

Drew Wayman made the most of his playing time in the final frame with 12 points as the Indians pulled away.

Brummel led Pontiac (15-6), ranked 10 th this week in Class 2A, with 22 points. Weber added 14 and Wayman scored 12 points. Barnett chipped in 11 markers, Bauman contributed 8 and Kuska scored 7. Seth Branscum scored 3 points and Cam Fenton and Riley Johnson each had 2 points.

Pontiac was to face Champaign (Centennial) Saturday at the Herscher Shootout.

TCC Tourney

GRANVILLE — Wyatt Thompson became the all-time scoring leader in Dwight boys' basketball history Friday night with a 35-point effort in leading the Trojans to third place at the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Putnam County High School.

Thompson's outburst included 18 points coming in the fourth quarter as Dwight edged Roanoke-Benson 52-48. Thompson was a unanimous all-tournament selection.

Thompson scored nine points in the second period and had 15 in the first half as the Trojans held a 23-17 lead. The difference was 31-27 after three periods as Thompson scored just two points.

But the new all-time DTHS career leading scorer erupted in the final eight minutes to pour in 18 points, including making 8 of 11 free throws as DTHS held the Rockets back.

Besides the 35-point effort from Thompson, Dwight got 9 points from Luke Gallet, Dawson Carr added 5 points, Joey Starks scored 2 points and Jack Duffy added 1 point.

EPG 67, LeRoy 55

LEROY — El Paso-Gridley shut out host LeRoy in the overtime period to leave town with a 67-55 Heart of Illinois Conference basketball victory Friday.

Jonah Funk finished with a double double in leading the Titans (12-11, 5-4). He scored eight points in the extra period. Funk finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

The leading scorer for EPG was Micah Meiss with 27 points, which included six 3-pointers as well as six assists. Chancesay Maxon hit for 10 points while Mac Raymer and Kamren Schumacher each scored 5 points.

The Titans got out to a 21-16 lead after the first quarter, but the Panthers roared back to hold a 31-28 edge at the half. Each side scored 10 points in the third frame keeping LeRoy up by three at 41-38.

EPG was able to force overtime by outscoring LeRoy 17-14 in the fourth frame. The Titans won the game with a 12-0 blitz in the overtime.

Jack Edmundson had 23 points for LeRoy (9-10, 2-7).

SJO 66, Monticello 53

ST. JOSEPH — Drew Sheppard's third double double of the season wasn't enough to lift past host St. Joseph-Ogden in their Illini Prairie Conference tilt Friday night. The host Spartans came away with a 66-53 victory.

Sheppard scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Sages (13-9, 2-3), who lost an IPC for the second time this week. Trey Welter scored a team-high 23 points.

The Spartans, ranked seventh this week in the AP Class 2A poll, got going early in this game. St. Joe-Ogden outscored Monticello 17-9 in the first period and 18-14 in the second for a 35-23 halftime advantage. The difference was 48-34 through three periods.

Ty Pence led St. Joe-Ogden (18-4, 3-2) with 23 points and Logan Smith added 20.

SATURDAY

Pontiac 70, Centennial 57

HERSCHER — Riley Weber's shooting and Pontiac's defense helped ramp up the momentum in the second half of the Indians' 70-57 nonconference win over Champaign (Centennial) Saturday at the Herscher Shootout.

Weber scored 14 points in the third period alone as the Tribe turned a four-point halftime deficit into a seven-point lead over the Class 3A Chargers. Weber finished with 27 points.

The junior southpaw connected on a trio of 3-pointers, three deuces and a pair of free throws in the third quarter. He wasn't the only one scoring as four other Indians recorded tallies in helping PTHS turn a 30-26 halftime deficit to a 51-44 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Weber and Henry Brummel each had seven points in the fourth period, including a combined 6 of 7 from the free throw line, to put the game away.

It took Pontiac the first half to find a groove. Weber managed just one field goal and four free throws in the first half. Brummel hit a trio of treys over the first two frames as the Tribe stayed in contention.

Besides Weber's 27, Brummel finished with 18 points for Pontiac (16-6). Drew Wayman, Logan Barnett and Seth Branscum each scored 6 points. Kerr Bauman had 4 points and Michael Kuska threw in 3 markers.

No. 3 Prairie Central 63, No. 11. Beecher 39

GRANT PARK — Prairie Central scored 21 points in the third quarter and the defense held Beecher to 22 points over the final three frames as the third-ranked Hawks posted a 63-39 decision over the 11th-ranked Bobcats Saturday at the Beecher Shootout at Grant Park High School.

Beecher put up 17 points in the first quarter to hold a slim lead at 17-15. Prairie Central's defense then took hold in limiting the hosts to four points in the second frame.

The Hawks were able to get five different players in the scoring column in the second to go in front 29-21 at the intermission. Tyler Curl dropped a pair of 3-pointers in the third as Prairie Central tallied 21 points to pull ahead 50-28.

Curl finished with 16 points to lead Prairie Central (21-2) and Dylan Bazzell tossed in 15. Drew Fehr chipped in 12 points with Gage Steidinger chalking up 8 and Camden Palmore adding 7 points. Gavin Tredennick had 3 points and Avery Elder scored 2 points.

Girls

IPC-Sangamo Shootout

Pontiac 51, Illini Central 40

MONTICELLO — Pontiac was able to put its game away in the fourth quarter by holding Illini Central to three points in a 51-40 victory at the IPC-Sangamo Shootout girls' basketball event Saturday at Monticello.

Bailey Masching was having her way in the first half by scoring 19 points as the Indians built a 28-21 advantage. PTHS led 17-11 after one period.

The Cougars outscored PTHS 16-13 in the third despite Mackenzie Coates' three field goals. But Illini Central was held to a field goal and a free throw down the stretch. Pontiac got four points from Coates, four from Masching and two from Jayonnah Einhaus in the last stanza to put the game away.

Masching finished with 24 points and Coates chipped in 12. Branna Hilleary added 6 points and Makyah Hartfield scored 3 points. Einhaus, Morgan Dewald and Olivia Lindsey scored 2 points apiece.

Pleasant Plains 43, Prairie Central 42

Pleasant Plains rallied in the fourth quarter to slip past Prairie Central 43-42.

The Hawks managed just five points over the final 5:43 of the game as the Cardinals mounted their comeback. Mariya Sisco made a three-point play with 5:43 to go to make it a 40-32 game.

Down eight as the game entered the final five minutes, Plains reeled off a 10-2 run that was capped by an Adi Fraase free throw with eight seconds left to make it 43-42.

Anna Weber scored eight points in the Plains run to lead the rally. She finished with 15 points to pace the Cardinals (18-6).

Chloe Sisco had 16 points to lead the Hawks (17-7). Mariya Sisco contributed 10 points and 9 rebounds while Lucy Whitfill chalked up 8 points and grabbed 8 boards. Marissa Collins and Sawyer Ashman tossed in 3 points apiece and Kelly Wilkey scored 2 points.

The Illini Prairie Conference had a tough day as only Pontiac and Illinois Valley Central posted wins. IVC defeated Williamsville 36-17. Riverton topped Rantoul 48-41 and Maroa-Forsyth rolled past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63-47. The top game was unbeaten PORTA drubbing Central Catholic 58-26.

Fieldcrest 60, Peotone 42

PEOTONE — Fieldcrest chalked up a signature victory Saturday with a 60-42 win over host Peotone in a nonconference tilt.

It was the even quarters where the Knights really shined in bumping off the fifth-ranked and previously unbeaten Blue Devils. Trailing 16-11 after one period, Fieldcrest rallied with a 21-12 difference in the second for a 32-28 halftime edge.

The Knights were able to keep the Devils in check in the second half. After being outscored 9-8 in the third, Fieldcrest held Peotone to five points in the last lap while putting up 20 for the win.

Kaitlin White led Fieldcrest (23-3) with 18 points. Carolyn Megow scored 15 points and Haley Carver tossed in 11. Riley Burton tallied 8 points with Ashlyn May scoring 4.

Jenna Hunter scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half for Peotone (23-1).

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Everything was groovin' for Pontiac in 81-50 victory over Coal City

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Saturday - January 28, 2023

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day of high school basketball. Peoria Manual hosted its Ram Nation Shootout. At the shootout, the host Rams edge Morton 57-52 in overtime, Class 3A No. 2 Metamora defeats Peoria High 53-44, Class 3A No. 9 Peoria Richwoods knocks off No. 5 Decatur MacArthur 65-61, and Peoria Notre Dame defeats Galesburg 55-41. Also Saturday, Normal West defeats Mahomet-Seymour 60-50. In girls Mid-Illini Conference action, conference leader Class 3A No. 5 Washington rolls past East Peoria 75-19, Morton defeats Limestone 58-30 for its sixth-straight win, and Metamora defeats Pekin 43-30. Also Saturday, Class 2A No. 7 Dee-Mack falls to Class 3A No. 4 Peoria Notre Dame 53-31, Class 4A No. 5 Normal Community cruises to a 64-27 win over Joliet West, and Fieldcrest gets a big win over Class 2A No. 5 Peotone 60-42.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton basketball Tigers absorb first loss of season

Is it fate that gives a winning sports program its first loss? Whatever it is, apparently it was Princeton's turn Saturday night. Normal U-High boys came to the Tiger gym to play a fast paced contest and win 76-69. The Tigers held a seven point lead late in the 3rd quarter, but it quickly evaporated. The winning margin came primarily from free throws as Jason Smith's Tigers were forced to foul in the last two minutes. Afterwards, Coach Smith – not happy:
PRINCETON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Zobrist Heads Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two-time World Series champion Ben Zobrist heads up the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022, announced Saturday night. Zobrist, a Eureka native, played 14 seasons in the big leagues and won World Series titles with the Cubs and Royals. He is joined in the class by two-time Metamora […]
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition

BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Weekend I-74 crash victim identified

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon. Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other

Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
NORMAL, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge

—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
STARK COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Trooper rear-ended on Eisenhower Expressway

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper's squad car was rear-ended on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday evening. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-290 just east of Higgins Road around 6:22 p.m. An ISP Trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the expressway...
DES PLAINES, IL
tourcounsel.com

Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
PEORIA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Person wounded in shooting on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Heights Saturday afternoon. Illinois State Police responded to a report of a shooting on northbound I-55 near Pulaski Road around 1:23 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The northbound...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed in Kane County crash

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy