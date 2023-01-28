Ontario wins MOAC boys basketball battle with Clear Fork in overtime to complete sweep

BELLVILLE — In the teams' first meeting of the season in December, Ontario laid the wood down on Clear Fork by 60 points at home.

This time around, things were much more competitive but the result was the same as the visiting Warriors defeated the Colts 70-60 in overtime Friday night to complete a season series sweep of their Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference rivals.

Here's what stood out:

Clear Fork starts fast, Ontario rallies

Clear Fork (6-11, 2-8) began the game well, much to the home crowd's delight. The Colts were not shy from outside and made their share of 3-pointers that gave them an early cushion. Their defense overall was pretty sound as well. The energy and liveliness displayed was in favor of the home team, and they used that in the first half to build an 28-20 halftime lead.

"We came out with energy," said Clear Fork coach Tim Brafford. "I like that we came out to compete. Last time we lost to Ontario by 60 and had no energy. They proved tonight that they can play with them."

Even though it was trailing, Ontario (6-9, 4-6) was still competitive in the first half, but Warriors coach Tim Mergel didn't care for the tentative nature his team displayed half, especially on the offensive end of the court.

"I thought we were OK defensively in the first half," said Mergel. "Problem was, we were not as near aggressive offensively. Very passive. The ball was moving slow. The ball stuck."

Things were looking up for the Colts but the Warriors responded with a new attitude of their own.

If the Colts were the aggressors in the first half, the Warriors pulled a reversal in the third quarter. They scored points in the open court. They hit the defensive boards hard. They played with more purpose on offense. They pressed some and forced turnovers. They took charges. The hustle 50-50 balls went their way. The Warriors turned up the heat and, by the end of the third quarter, things were all even at 35-35.

"Coach talked and said we need to attack," said Ontario point guard Landon Foltz. "They had so many wide-open gaps. We got to the middle. Easy buckets. Kick-out 3s. Last time we beat them, we beat them in transition. Tonight, they did a great job stopping that, so we had to work on our half-court a lot."

"We stopped valuing the basketball and thought we had the game won," Brafford said. "This is a team that's not used to winning so this is a process. Hopefully, we'll see the fruits of it this year and we'll see it next year. I'm just hoping they understand how valuable that basketball is when they're in charge of it."

"We got more aggressive," Mergel said. "Basketball is a game of runs. When you get a run, you gotta create your own energy. You make winning plays and you get energy."

The action picked up late

By the fourth quarter, the game was up for grabs.

Kaden Riddle (11 points), Victor Skoog (15 points) and Grant Spencer (12 points) made key baskets late for Clear Fork. For Ontario, Carter Weaver (22 points) made slashes to the hoop, Gage Weaver (19 points) maneuvered around the interior for buckets, Bodpegn Miller (eight points) hit some timely 3-pointers, and Foltz (eight points) made heads-up plays and settled the Warriors down in the half-court.

The finish was quite something.

Down 50-48, Skoog made a pull-up 3-pointer with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter to give the Colts a 51-50 lead. With the score tied 53-53, Riddle was fouled underneath the basket with 6.1 seconds left. He stepped up to the line and made both free throws to make it 55-53 Colts. Ontario inbounded the ball near the sideline to Miller, who hoisted up a 3-pointer that was partially blocked. The ball then landed underneath the basket in the hands of Foltz, who grabbed it and put it back up quickly at the buzzer to send the game into overtime tied 55-55.

The Ontario players, bench, cheerleaders and cheering section went wild.

"I heard someone yell when he shot it and I saw the ball bounce right into my arms," Foltz said, explaining his putback at the buzzer in regulation. "I just put it up. Luckily it went in."

In overtime, the Warriors outscored the Colts 15-5, including making important free throws that sealed the 10-point win.

Ontario's decisive play in the late-game moments in both the fourth quarter and overtime proved to be the key difference.

"I liked the way we responded after halftime. This is always a tough place to come," Mergel said. "I like to say we were the hammer and not the nail. In the first half, we the nail and they were the hammer. I thought once we grabbed the lead, we wouldn't let go but, hell, they fought back, man. They're a much improved team. Anytime you can go on the road and get a win, that's a hard thing to do."

"It feels great," Foltz said. "They got us in football, so we gotta get them back at something and that's basketball. Feels really good."

