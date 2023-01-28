ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Vote for the Tulare County high school athlete of the week (Jan. 30-Feb. 3)

Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes at the newspaper's website, visaliatimesdelta.com. The poll closes on Friday. Please do not email your votes. Jayden Dillihunt, boys basketball, Mt. Whitney: Dillihunt generated a team-high 15 points against Porterville. Cooper Fish, boys basketball, Porterville: Fish dropped...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Chronicle

Trojans Win Tune-Up with Wishkah Valley

Pe Ell: Engel 13, Phelps 10, Zock 6, Coleman 4, Hayes 2, Carper 17, King 12, Shannon 10. Earning a dominant home win Saturday afternoon, the Pe Ell girls basketball team defeated Wishkah Valley, 74-12. The Trojans had five players score in double figures in another well-rounded offensive night, and...
PE ELL, WA

