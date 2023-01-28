Read full article on original website
How the Ames girls gave a good effort despite a lopsided loss to 5A No. 9 Cedar Falls Friday
The final score might not show it, but the Ames girls basketball team continued taking steps in the right direction during a 71-31 setback against Class 5A No. 9 Cedar Falls on Friday. The Little Cyclones hung with Cedar Falls for a little over a quarter, but simply didn't have the horses to contain an explosive Tiger offense and fell to 5-10 on the season. ...
Top stars, best performances in Iowa high school boys basketball (Jan. 23-29)
By Barry Poe | Photo by Daniel Jacobi Here are some stars from the past week's high school boys basketball games across Iowa. If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know. Colby Dolphin, Cedar Rapids KennedyThe senior guard popped in 25 points for ...
Nodaway Valley girls inching closer to Pride of Iowa title
(Greenfield) The Nodaway Valley girls basketball team is a win away from clinching at least a share of the Pride of Iowa Conference championship. KSOM will air Wolverine basketball on Tuesday nigh when they host Mount Ayr. A victory on Tuesday night would allow Nodaway Valley to lay claim to...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week? (Jan. 23-29)
By Chris Short Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for January 23-29. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com. Editor’s ...
