The final score might not show it, but the Ames girls basketball team continued taking steps in the right direction during a 71-31 setback against Class 5A No. 9 Cedar Falls on Friday. The Little Cyclones hung with Cedar Falls for a little over a quarter, but simply didn't have the horses to contain an explosive Tiger offense and fell to 5-10 on the season. ...

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO