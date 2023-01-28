Man shot during dispute on Manhattan subway

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
A man was shot on the subway in downtown Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said.

The 34-year-old straphanger was shot in the torso during a dispute with another man and his female companion on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station just after 1 a.m., police said.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot in the torso during a dispute with another man and his female companion.
Robert Mecea for NY Post
The suspect fled the station with a female following the shooting Saturday morning.
Robert Mecea

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, fled the station with the woman in an unknown direction, police said.

Police at the scene where two men were shot inside the Canal Street NQRW subway station at Broadway in New York.
Christopher Sadowski for NY Post

It’s not clear at this time what sparked the argument, police said.

