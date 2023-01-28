A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams, of Teasdale Road, Barrow, stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.She pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of perverting the course...

27 DAYS AGO