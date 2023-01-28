Read full article on original website
Two children hurt in an alleged D.U.I. crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — An alleged D.U.I. crash has sent two children to the hospital.The crash happened on Fulton Avenue and Cottage Way, where a man suspected of driving under the influence with a toddler in his car crashed into five vehicles. The second child was in one of the cars the driver hit, and both were taken to the hospital and expected to be ok. Police arrested the driver at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.
Fox40
At least three injured in north Sacramento multi-vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle crash in north Sacramento resulted in at least three people injured, including two children Sunday night. According to California Highway Patrol North Sacramento, the driver crashed into two other driving vehicles that eventually hit three parked vans on Fulton Ave north of Cottage Way around 7 pm.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Demanding police accountability at Tyre Nichols vigil, Tesla catches fire on HWY 50, Davis Peet’s unionizes
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Fox40
Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton
(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
Driver in custody after crashing into Rancho Cordova home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A person is in custody Monday morning after crashing into a home in Rancho Cordova. The driver crashed into a home on Ambassador Drive and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. There were...
Sacramento County deputies arrest man after shooting at a bar, standoff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 34-year-old man is in Sacramento County Main Jail accused of shooting a woman at a local bar and leading law enforcement on a four-hour-long standoff Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called...
CHP: 2 children sent to hospital after alleged DUI driver hits 6 cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol said two children are in the hospital following a collision involving a suspected DUI driver. A spokesperson for the CHP said the crash happened on the 2200 block of Fulton Way, not far from La Mesa Way. CHP said the alleged DUI...
abc10.com
Three Memphis Fire Department employees fired as Tyre Nichols' death investigation continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis Fire Department employees have been fired as the investigation continues into the death of Tyre Nichols. MFD leaders said EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMicheal Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker, the driver of Engine 55, have been terminated for violating “numerous MFD Policies and Protocols."
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident on Sutter Street
According to the Stockton Police Department, a man was injured in a recent hit-and-run accident in south Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on January 22, 2023, at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sutter Street in south Stockton, officials said. Details on the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Protesters gathered in Atlanta plan to come back on Saturday following Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest video
Five Memphis Police Officers have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Two Shelby County deputies are on leave and two Memphis firefighters were relieved of duty.
Police investigating homicide after 1 killed, 2 burned in Stockton complex fire
(KTXL) — One person was killed and two more were injured Monday morning in a fire investigators believe could be arson, the Stockton Fire Department said. According to the Stockton Police Department, firefighters located a 60-year-old woman inside who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were taken to […]
Body cam footage showing Tyre Nichols' encounter with police to be released Friday
SACRAMENTO — Body camera video showing the police confrontation that allegedly killed Sacramento native Tyre Nichols is set to be released Friday evening.Nichols is being remembered as a sensitive soul by a Sacramento childhood friend."Loving, caring, very tall," Harry Silva said. "A very bright light, yeah."The pair were skaters growing up. Silva helped shoot skateboard videos of Nichols when the two were teens.Now, nearly a decade later, a body cam video is set to be released showing the brutal beating by now-fired officers facing charges including murder for the police confrontation that allegedly left Nichols dead. Silva does not want to...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in Sacramento County
(KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman in the arm in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols The sheriff’s department said that roughly after 8 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting, deputies responded to […]
abc10.com
1 dead in North Stockton house fire still under investigation, 2 injured
First responders found an adult dead, and an adult and baby were injured after neighbors reported hearing a loud noise. Police found a Ford Mustang in flames.
goldcountrymedia.com
Fatal I-80 crash near Penryn Road results in DUI arrest
A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, east of Penryn Road, resulted in a fatality and an arrest Friday afternoon. The collision took place around 4:05 p.m. and involved a GMC Sierra, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sienna. According to the CHP Auburn collision report, the driver of the GMC was traveling eastbound on the interstate at an unsafe speed for slowing traffic ahead of his vehicle and looked down at his phone, resulting in the GMC striking the rear of the Highlander. The impact caused the front of the Highlander to hit the rear of the Sienna.
KCRA.com
Sacramento NAACP holds press conference ahead of release of Tyre Nichols’ body cam video
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Greater Sacramento NAACP held a press conference at City Hall on Friday afternoon, ahead of the national public release of the body camera footage showing the traffic stop in Memphis that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was raised in Sacramento. Five...
Police: Woman's death in Stockton fire being investigated as homicide
STOCKTON, Calif. — UPDATE: The death of a 63-year-old woman in a Stockton house fire is now being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way around 5:30 a.m. to help the fire department with crowd control. Firefighters...
