Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

Two children hurt in an alleged D.U.I. crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An alleged D.U.I. crash has sent two children to the hospital.The crash happened on Fulton Avenue and Cottage Way, where a man suspected of driving under the influence with a toddler in his car crashed into five vehicles. The second child was in one of the cars the driver hit, and both were taken to the hospital and expected to be ok. Police arrested the driver at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

At least three injured in north Sacramento multi-vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle crash in north Sacramento resulted in at least three people injured, including two children Sunday night. According to California Highway Patrol North Sacramento, the driver crashed into two other driving vehicles that eventually hit three parked vans on Fulton Ave north of Cottage Way around 7 pm.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton

(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Driver in custody after crashing into Rancho Cordova home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A person is in custody Monday morning after crashing into a home in Rancho Cordova. The driver crashed into a home on Ambassador Drive and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. There were...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident on Sutter Street

According to the Stockton Police Department, a man was injured in a recent hit-and-run accident in south Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on January 22, 2023, at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sutter Street in south Stockton, officials said. Details on the...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body cam footage showing Tyre Nichols' encounter with police to be released Friday

SACRAMENTO — Body camera video showing the police confrontation that allegedly killed Sacramento native Tyre Nichols is set to be released Friday evening.Nichols is being remembered as a sensitive soul by a Sacramento childhood friend."Loving, caring, very tall," Harry Silva said. "A very bright light, yeah."The pair were skaters growing up. Silva helped shoot skateboard videos of Nichols when the two were teens.Now, nearly a decade later, a body cam video is set to be released showing the brutal beating by now-fired officers facing charges including murder for the police confrontation that allegedly left Nichols dead. Silva does not want to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in Sacramento County

(KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman in the arm in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols The sheriff’s department said that roughly after 8 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting, deputies responded to […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Fatal I-80 crash near Penryn Road results in DUI arrest

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, east of Penryn Road, resulted in a fatality and an arrest Friday afternoon. The collision took place around 4:05 p.m. and involved a GMC Sierra, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sienna. According to the CHP Auburn collision report, the driver of the GMC was traveling eastbound on the interstate at an unsafe speed for slowing traffic ahead of his vehicle and looked down at his phone, resulting in the GMC striking the rear of the Highlander. The impact caused the front of the Highlander to hit the rear of the Sienna.
AUBURN, CA

