Quincy, MI

Quincy boys fall just short versus Homer; JV Orioles complete comeback for win

The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emffZ_0kUIC4xk00

HOMER, MI. — The Quincy Oriole boys came up just a little short Friday night, falling to the Homer Trojans by the score of 51-48.

Quincy came out playing hard from the start, edging out the Trojans by the score of 19-16 in the first quarter thanks to five 3 pointers by the Oriole offense. The teams played an intense first quarter of back-and-forth basketball, trading basket for basket throughout the quarter.

The two teams played fairly even in a very intense game however it was Homer taking the second quarter 14-11, leaving the teams knotted up at 30-30 at the half.

Homer came out with a little more energy in the third quarter, outscoring Quincy 13-6 throughout the quarter to build a 43-36 lead heading to the final quarter of play.

Quincy came roaring back in the early going of the fourth, eventually taking a one point lead. Homer quickly came back to score on the other end, retaking the one point lead. The two teams battled for much of the quarter, as Quincy eventually found themselves down by three points with just 8.7 seconds left and Homer at the free throw line.

The Trojans missed the front end of the 1-and-1, with Quincy grabbing the rebound and quickly making their way to the other end. The Orioles found an opening on the right wing and got a wide open look at a three that would have tied it, but the ball rimmed out and Homer held on for the win.

Leading the Quincy effort was Ashtyn Morris who had 14 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist while Grant Carter added 14 points, one rebound, one steal and one assist.

Also adding to the Orioles effort was Sam Sawyer with six points and six assists; Ryan Kempter with five points and three rebounds; Riley Miner with five points, five rebounds, one steal and one assist; Nash Fitton with two points, three rebounds and one assist; and Tre’Von Bodley with two points, four rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

With the loss Quincy falls to 7-5 overall on the season and 3-4 in the Big 8 conference. Quincy will next see action on Tuesday when they travel to Martin.

Quincy JV boys remain unbeaten after beating Homer

HOMER, MI. — The Quincy JV boys basketball team traveled to Homer Friday night to face the Trojans.

Quincy had trouble matching Homer’s intensity in the first quarter, which served to slow down the Oriole offense. Homer raced out to the early advantage, leading 20-3 after one quarter of play.

The second quarter saw Quincy scrap and claw their way back into the contest, turning up the pressure on both ends of the floor. Quincy managed to hold the Trojans to just four points in the second quarter, as the Orioles outscored Homer 20-4 to tie up the score at 24-24 at the half.

The Orioles kept working hard on both ends of the floor and found themselves pulling away from Homer in the third quarter, going on to outscore the Trojans 13-5 to build a 37-29 lead after three quarters.

Quincy took care of the ball in the fourth quarter and pulled down some key rebounds to put away the game, with the Orioles taking the 46-36 win.

Leading the way for Quincy was Jimmy Maynard who had 15 points; Alex Barry with nine points; Braylon Estlow with nine points; and Corey Turner with six points.

