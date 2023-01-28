ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County Source

Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 25, 2023

By Donna Vissman
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbiGd_0kUIBaxq00

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/19/23 to 01/25/23).

Here are some highlights for this week.

  • That 90’s Show is one of this week’s most popular titles, bringing nostalgia back for one of the biggest comedies on TV.
  • Oscar nominated movies are also among the most streamed, with Everything Everywhere All at Once taking spot #3.

Here are the top ten titles this week.

  1. The Last of Us – HBO Max
  2. That 90’s Show – Netflix
  3. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
  4. The Menu – HBO Max
  5. Yellowstone – Paramount +
  6. The Banshee of Inisherin – HBO Max
  7. The Pale Blue Eyes – Netflix
  8. The White Lotus – HBO Max
  9. Mayfair Witches – AMC+
  10. Glass Onion:A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Netflix movie ‘Glass Onion’ sets streaming viewership record

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” drew the largest weekly viewership on record for a streamed movie, according to figures released Friday by Nielsen. Viewers spent 2.886 billion minutes watching the Netflix mystery from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, its first full week of release. The previous record was 2.725 billion minutes for “Hocus Pocus 2” the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022, which included the first three days the fantasy comedy was available on Disney+.
CNET

Best Streaming Service of 2023: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and More

Streaming TV services are likely part of your household expenses. Even if you have cable, they offer myriad movies, TV shows and live sports. However monthly subscription fees can stop you from trying or keeping these services. That's why evaluated all the streaming options (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and HBO Max) to choose the best streaming service in 2023. This useful guide should help you decide which ones to subscribe to.
Vice

The VICE Guide to Streaming Services

In the old days, we were at the mercy of our televisions. Before we entered the home technology upshift of DVDs and Blu-rays and the current Golden Age of Streaming™, we had to simply watch “whatever was on.” After school, we couldn’t just zone out to our favorite TV show; and at night, there was no binging (unless there was a Star Trek marathon or something). Now that I’ve outed myself as a 90s-raised millennial, I have enough cred to declare that we now live in awesome times. You might hate being alive right now, and I’m sorry to hear it, but with an impending new season of Succession coming on HBOMax sometime this spring, I not only love life, but must continue living it!
INSIDE News

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Android Police

How to watch local channels on your Roku device

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Trusted Reviews

Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices

The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
Android Authority

Best free streaming services: Freevee, Pluto TV, Peacock, and more

It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
SoapAsk

How to watch Days of our Lives for free?

"Days of Our Lives" is a beloved American soap opera that has been captivating audiences since 1965. The show follows the dramatic lives and loves of the residents of the fictional town of Salem, providing a daily dose of drama, intrigue, and romance.
Android Authority

How to watch Amazon Freevee

Watch Freevee for free with this guide. Amazon’s subscription-based Prime Video service is a fairly well known entity, but did you know there’s also a free, ad-based service from the same company? It’s gone by a couple of names over the years, but now the service has settled on the name Freevee. FreeVee was our number one recommended free streaming service, and for good reason. There’s a good library of TV shows and movies, as well as some impressive Originals. If this sounds like the service for you, we’ll tell you how to watch FreeVee and what devices it supports.
Android Headlines

YouTube TV adds more channels we didn't ask for

YouTube TV has announced that it has added three more channels from E.W. Scripps, which includes Ion, Bounce TV and Scripps News. These channels are only on one other competitor right now, that being fuboTV, which starts at $75 per month. So this is the cheapest way to get these channels, if you really wanted them.
HAWAII STATE
Sports Radio 940

Manifest Has Been Dethroned as Connecticut’s Favorite Show to Stream

Nielsen just released their streaming ratings for 2022 and the results were a bit surprising. First of all, last year's #1 show has been dethroned. Manifest was the most streamed show (2021) in America and Connecticut. According to Variety, Stranger Things was the most-streamed show of 2022, saying: "The Upside Down took the No. 1 position on Nielsen’s 2022 streaming chart: Netflix’s blockbuster “Stranger Things,” led by the release of the fourth season, was the most-streamed TV show — and overall program — in the U.S. last year."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Android Police

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Netflix is one of the best streaming services giving you access to award-winning TV shows and movies. One of the best things about Netflix is you can watch it on any device. Whether you want to catch your favorite movie on a big screen using an Android TV box or watch it on your Android phone, you can do it on Netflix. Netflix allows users to download movies for offline viewing on several devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Windows machines, and Chromebooks.
Android Authority

How many people can watch Hulu at once? Here's the limit

We cover everything you (and your housemates) need to know about your shared account. Hulu is among the biggest streaming services in America, with award-winning originals and a huge back-catalog of shows and movies. You can choose from ad-supported and ad-free subscriptions, a Disney bundle, and a live TV option. So, once you sign up, how many people can watch Hulu at once?
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy