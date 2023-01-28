ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 23, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 23 to January 27, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 23, 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

In Case You Missed it: How to be an Extra in a Nicole Kidman Movie to be Filmed in Middle Tennessee

Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.  Filming will take place in the […] The post In Case You Missed it: How to be an Extra in a Nicole Kidman Movie to be Filmed in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Two Persons Charged in Saturday Night Street Racer Enforcement in Nashville

From Metro Police January 29, 2023 Two men, one from Lebanon, and the other from Murfreesboro face charges as part of the MNPD’s street racer enforcement on Saturday night. Officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini, […] The post Two Persons Charged in Saturday Night Street Racer Enforcement in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak

The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub presented YAIPak, a mobile crisis response program, with a SuperGrant totaling $35,500 at the Predators/Los Angeles Kings game on January 21 at Bridgestone Arena. The SuperGrant will cover the cost of pallet shelving and the purchase of a forklift to increase storage capacity and better manage supplies. “We are […] The post Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, […] The post WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Sounds Announce Premium All-Inclusive Season Ticket Membership for 2023

The Nashville Sounds have announced a new all-inclusive season ticket membership for the Houchens Insurance Group Club seats for the upcoming 2023 season. Available in three plans, the ticket membership includes two hours of access to a rotating, chef-inspired menu and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for two hours in the Brauer Lounge. […] The post Nashville Sounds Announce Premium All-Inclusive Season Ticket Membership for 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Harlem Globetrotters Saturday, January 28, 2:00pm and 7:00pm 501 Broadway Ave, Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming with game like never before! Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

2023 Events at Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium is home to the Tennessee Titans but it also host a variety of events. Here is a list of 2023 events at Nissan Stadium. Last updated January 27, 2023 Luke Combs Saturday, April 15, 5:45 pm Three continents, 16 countries, 35 concerts. country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs […] The post 2023 Events at Nissan Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Preds Weekly Update for January 30, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here. Last Week January 24th, 2-1 win vs Winnipeg Jets January 26th, 6-4 vs New Jersey Devils […] The post Preds Weekly Update for January 30, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Marie Welch Dyer

Marie Welch Dyer, age 82, passed away on January 27, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Ellis and Mattie Pearl Welch, her brothers Sterling and Bobby Welch. She was also preceded in death by her Husband of 46 years James Dillard Dyer. She is survived by her son Keith Dyer (Tracy) […] The post OBITUARY: Marie Welch Dyer appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Woman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Ponzi Scheme

From FBI: A Nashville woman who bilked investors by claiming that her sports marketing agency represented famous athletes was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Katie Lynn Mancuso, 41, who owned Gray Area Marketing in Nashville, was initially charged in September […] The post Nashville Woman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Ponzi Scheme appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Schools & LSSD Closed January 31 Due to Inclement Weather

Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31st.  Wilson County Schools statement: This is due to the threat of potential icing in some parts of the county through the overnight hours and into early tomorrow morning. We understand that there are parts of the county that likely won’t […] The post Wilson County Schools & LSSD Closed January 31 Due to Inclement Weather appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Earl Franklin (Bud) Grubbs Jr.

Mr. Earl Franklin (Bud) Grubbs Jr., age 82 of Lebanon passed away at Vanderbilt University Hospital on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was the son of the late Earl F. Grubbs, Sr. and Rosa Lee Hyle Grubbs of Columbia. Bud grew up in Columbia, attended University of Tennessee Knoxville, and retired from Texas Eastern Transmission […] The post OBITUARY: Earl Franklin (Bud) Grubbs Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

16 Year Old Missing Juvenile From Spring Hill

Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD requests the public’s help locating 16-year-old Alicia Garcia, who left her home in Spring Hill either early this morning or late last night on Thursday, January 26, 2023 She is 5’5 and weighs 120 pounds. No clothing or vehicle description is available. If you know where she is, please call […] The post 16 Year Old Missing Juvenile From Spring Hill appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SPRING HILL, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold

Wind Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Symphony to Receive $50,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Nashville Symphony is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $50,000. This grant will support the world premiere production of The Jonah People: A Legacy of Struggle and Triumph, by legendary trumpeter and composer Hannibal Lokumbe. Premiering April 13-16 […] The post Nashville Symphony to Receive $50,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Filmmakers and Screenwriters Invited to Submit Entries to 54th Nashville Film Festival

The 54th Nashville Film Festival, a week-long celebration of film, music and culture, will take place at several of Nashville’s premier arts venues with film screenings, industry panels, social events and live music, September 28 – October 4, 2023. Filmmakers and screenwriters from around the world are invited to submit their projects HERE. The Nashville Film Festival […] The post Filmmakers and Screenwriters Invited to Submit Entries to 54th Nashville Film Festival appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Taziki’s Brings the Heat with Spicy Harissa Hummus and Chicken

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is ready to turn up the temperature in select markets this winter. Beginning this week, the acclaimed fast casual Mediterranean brand will add a new line of Spicy Harissa items to the menu at its Atlanta, Birmingham and Nashville locations ahead of a systemwide release. A bold and fiery specialty, Taziki’s harissa sauce is […] The post Taziki’s Brings the Heat with Spicy Harissa Hummus and Chicken appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Police Requesting Public’s Help In Locating Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man

Not actual vehicle Spring Hill, TN- The Spring Hill Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sean Heffernon (39 years old). Sean was reported missing on January 29th. He was last seen on January 28th. He may be driving a grey 2021 Chevy Silverado with a possible temporary tag of QDWP454. If you […] The post Police Requesting Public’s Help In Locating Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SPRING HILL, TN
Wilson County Source

Ascend Federal Credit Union Announces CEO Succession Plan

April Date Set for CEO Caren Gabriel to Retire and Executive Vice President Matt Jernigan to Become New Top Executive  Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced that Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel plans to retire on April 7 and Executive Vice President Matt Jernigan will assume CEO duties the […] The post Ascend Federal Credit Union Announces CEO Succession Plan appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

City of Mt Juliet Announces January Employee of the Month

The City of Mt Juliet announced, via social media, that Officer Jamie Fialkowski of the Mt. Juliet Police Department is the January US Community Credit Union Employee of the Month. After receiving this recommendation from his supervisor, he was chosen for this award from a committee that reviews all recommendations. The post City of Mt Juliet Announces January Employee of the Month appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy