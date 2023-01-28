Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 25, 2023
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/19/23 to 01/25/23).
Here are some highlights for this week.
- That 90’s Show is one of this week’s most popular titles, bringing nostalgia back for one of the biggest comedies on TV.
- Oscar nominated movies are also among the most streamed, with Everything Everywhere All at Once taking spot #3.
Here are the top ten titles this week.
- The Last of Us – HBO Max
- That 90’s Show – Netflix
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
- The Menu – HBO Max
- Yellowstone – Paramount +
- The Banshee of Inisherin – HBO Max
- The Pale Blue Eyes – Netflix
- The White Lotus – HBO Max
- Mayfair Witches – AMC+
- Glass Onion:A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix
