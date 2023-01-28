ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 23, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
 2 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 23 to January 27, 2023.

Tennessee’s Outstanding Fairs Honored

Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention held Jan. 19-21, 2023 in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Forty-nine fairs received the Award of Merit based on […] The post Tennessee’s Outstanding Fairs Honored appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak

The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub presented YAIPak, a mobile crisis response program, with a SuperGrant totaling $35,500 at the Predators/Los Angeles Kings game on January 21 at Bridgestone Arena. The SuperGrant will cover the cost of pallet shelving and the purchase of a forklift to increase storage capacity and better manage supplies. “We are […] The post Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
In Case You Missed it: How to be an Extra in a Nicole Kidman Movie to be Filmed in Middle Tennessee

Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.  Filming will take place in the […] The post In Case You Missed it: How to be an Extra in a Nicole Kidman Movie to be Filmed in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Amy S. Teeter

Amy S. Teeter, age 58 of Ashland City, Tennessee, passed away in Ashland City, Tennessee, on Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born in Sunbury, Ohio, on December 20, 1964, to Jim Westerman and Bess (Riley) Westerman. In life, she was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother. Following her passion of helping and nurturing children […] The post OBITUARY: Amy S. Teeter appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County. Record Listening Hour Sunday, January 29, 2023 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN Enjoy listening to information about the record, and the artist’s life then listen to the record in its entirety. This is a free event, but […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, […] The post WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Announces New Officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 27, 2023) – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which owns and operates Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport® (JWN®), today announced the election of officers for its Board of Commissioners: Joycelyn Stevenson was elected as Board Chair, James W. Granbery was elected as Vice-Chair, and Andrew W. Byrd was elected Secretary. […] The post Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Announces New Officers appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 24, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Anthony D. Spicer Jr. DOB: 5/5/1996 Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2 Last seen in Unknown. Anyone with information regarding this […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 24, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Stanley B. Aldridge

Stanley B. Aldridge, age 70, of Ashland City, Tennessee, passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in La Grange, Kentucky to Lloyd Aldridge and Irene (Clark) Aldridge. He worked as a truck loader. Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Irene Aldridge; and sisters, Anna Grace, […] The post OBITUARY: Stanley B. Aldridge appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Broadway Bridge Narrowed to Four Lanes for Bridge Replacement Preparation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be implementing a traffic shift on Broadway / SR 1 for pre-construction work on the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville. Beginning on Monday, January 30, Broadway will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction from 10th Avenue to 12th Avenue. The shift will remain in place […] The post Broadway Bridge Narrowed to Four Lanes for Bridge Replacement Preparation appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Douglas Boyd

Douglas Boyd, age 84 of Ashland City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Boyd was born on July 3, 1938 in Ashland City, Tennessee to the late George & Jessie Cothern Boyd. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Douglas graduated from Cheatham County […] The post OBITUARY: Douglas Boyd appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Nashville Woman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Ponzi Scheme

From FBI: A Nashville woman who bilked investors by claiming that her sports marketing agency represented famous athletes was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Katie Lynn Mancuso, 41, who owned Gray Area Marketing in Nashville, was initially charged in September […] The post Nashville Woman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Ponzi Scheme appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mud Puddle Pottery Brings the Community Together in Pegram

Just 20 minutes west of downtown Nashville is a laid-back community of artists who come together to make beautiful things at Mud Puddle Pottery. For 18 years, owner Sharon Ingram has been offering a variety of classes and workshops that allow residents to explore their creative side. Ingram has been a ceramics artist for more […] The post Mud Puddle Pottery Brings the Community Together in Pegram appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PEGRAM, TN
TDOC Accepting Applications For Citizens Correctional Academy

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Citizens Correctional Academy, a five-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency.  Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from April 25, 2023 through May 23, 2023 at various TDOC locations around Nashville. Participants will […] The post TDOC Accepting Applications For Citizens Correctional Academy appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Predators to Honor Former Defenseman P.K. Subban

The Nashville Predators will honor former defenseman P.K. Subban on Monday, Feb. 13 when the team hosts the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena. Subban, who played three of his 13 seasons with the Preds, announced on Sept. 20, 2022, that he was retiring from the NHL. The three-time NHL All-Star defenseman was a prominent figure […] The post Nashville Predators to Honor Former Defenseman P.K. Subban appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Symphony to Receive $50,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Nashville Symphony is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $50,000. This grant will support the world premiere production of The Jonah People: A Legacy of Struggle and Triumph, by legendary trumpeter and composer Hannibal Lokumbe. Premiering April 13-16 […] The post Nashville Symphony to Receive $50,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taziki’s Brings the Heat with Spicy Harissa Hummus and Chicken

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is ready to turn up the temperature in select markets this winter. Beginning this week, the acclaimed fast casual Mediterranean brand will add a new line of Spicy Harissa items to the menu at its Atlanta, Birmingham and Nashville locations ahead of a systemwide release. A bold and fiery specialty, Taziki’s harissa sauce is […] The post Taziki’s Brings the Heat with Spicy Harissa Hummus and Chicken appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Gary Diviney

Gary Diviney, age 73, passed away in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born in Nashville on June 8, 1949. Gary worked in trucking for State Industries and as a switcher for A.O. Smith in Ashland City, Tennessee. He also served in the United States Air Force. Gary is preceded in death […] The post OBITUARY: Gary Diviney appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Schools Closed January 31 Due to Inclement Weather

Cheatham County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather. Based on the National Weather Service forecast that indicates the potential of freezing rain overnight that could cause slick road conditions, there is no school Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daycares will be closed, and there will be no extra-curricular activities or games. […] The post Cheatham County Schools Closed January 31 Due to Inclement Weather appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Police Requesting Public’s Help In Locating Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man

Not actual vehicle Spring Hill, TN- The Spring Hill Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sean Heffernon (39 years old). Sean was reported missing on January 29th. He was last seen on January 28th. He may be driving a grey 2021 Chevy Silverado with a possible temporary tag of QDWP454. If you […] The post Police Requesting Public’s Help In Locating Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SPRING HILL, TN
