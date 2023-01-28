Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 23, 2023

Cheatham County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather. Based on the National Weather Service forecast that indicates the potential of freezing rain overnight that could cause slick road conditions, there is no school Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daycares will be closed, and there will be no extra-curricular activities or games. […] The post Cheatham County Schools Closed January 31 Due to Inclement Weather appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO