CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The NBA Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and Cleveland has yet to make any moves. They aren't the only ones though. There have only been a handful of minor trades throughout the NBA this season and hopes are running out that the deadline will continue to the chaotic event we're used to seeing.
Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers return home on Sunday and take on the LA Clippers at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland returns home after a three-game road stint in which they went 1-2, most recently with a 112-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable, after missing Cleveland’s last two games against the Thunder and Rockets, reaggravating a groin injury.
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
It’s been no secret that the Suns are looking to find a new home for Jae Crowder. One of the teams trying very hard to land him before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is the Bucks. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Suns gave...
The Cavs are finally returning to being at full strength outside of Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love still with nagging injuries and Ricky Rubio not playing back-to-backs which is a part of his rehab. This includes forward Dean Wade finally getting back into the rotation after missing a month and a half with a shoulder sprain.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Donovan Mitchell missed two straight games due to a left groin strain. However, he's back in the mix Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending LeVert back to the bench.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was busy finding his teammates for open looks at the basket on Sunday as Cleveland raced out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Garland, who is averaging 10.4 assists over his last six games, went...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There was no disrespecting the game -- or the opponent -- this time. The Cavaliers demolished the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers for a 122-99 wire-to-wire win on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, pushing their home record to an Eastern Conference-best 21-5. “We just took care of...
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. In the...
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Between teams like the Cavaliers, Buckeyes, and Bengals spring into action, our exclusive bet365 Ohio bonus code offer here unlocks a...
Desmond Bane is on the injury report for Sunday's game.
Nine days ago, the Cavaliers learned a valuable – albeit painful – lesson when the Golden State Warriors came to town and rested almost their entire starting lineup but still stole a victory from their stunned hosts. That was not going to be the case on Sunday. At...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns finally have the elite quarterback in Deshaun Watson they believe can take them to the Super Bowl, and they still have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Nick Chubb to give them one of the most dynamic backfields in the NFL.
Here is the conclusion of my series looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we should trade Kareem Hunt for a day 2 pick, this is the perfect example of fans overvaluing their own players. It is important to remember during a trade you are trading contracts and not purely players, it is why rookie contract Chase Claypool goes for a 2nd and $20m a year Amari Cooper goes for a 5th.
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A busy run of sports is now officially underway as the month of February comes into focus, and the FanDuel Ohio...
