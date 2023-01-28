If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. The Arcs just released their first full length album since 2015, Electrophonic Chronic, featuring the band’s full line-up of Dan Auerbach, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon and Homer Steinweiss alongside the late Richard Swift. Also featuring artwork from their collaborator El Oms and animated videos from Robert “Roboshobo” Schober.

17 HOURS AGO