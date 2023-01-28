Read full article on original website
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Kelsea Ballerini Reportedly Spotted With Chase Stokes In Nashville
Ballerini has recently said that she doesn't intend to clear up any rumors about her any time soon.
Little Big Town Roll Out 2023 Friends of Mine Tour Dates
Little Big Town will hit the road in 2023. The country quartet announced 10 new dates across spring and summer, billed as the Friends of Mine Tour. The tour kicks off April 13 with a stop in Birmingham, Ala., and features a batch of dates concentrated on spring, with one stop in June and two more in July.
George Strait’s Net Worth: It Pays To Be The King Of Country Music
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
Carrie Underwood’s Post-‘American Idol’ Nashville Home Is So Beautiful — See Inside! [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood didn't exactly go crazy with her money after winning American Idol in 2005. She went out and bought herself a house, and though it was absolutely beautiful, pictures show that it was actually relatively humble for a budding superstar. Underwood's winnings when she was crowned the Idol champ...
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
70 Years Ago Today, Country Music Legend Hank Williams Dies
It’s still one of the biggest mysteries in country music. It’s inspired songs, books, movies, and museum exhibits. And we still don’t know exactly what happened on this date in 1953 when Hank Williams’ last ride ended. Let’s start with what we do know. By...
'New' Las Vegas Strip Casino Adds Huge Country Music Name in a Unique Way
It's not just famous chefs who want to set up shop on the Strip, other big celebrities have their sites set on Sin City too.
77 facts for Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday
To celebrate Dolly Parton's 77th birthday on Jan. 19, here are 77 facts about the East Tennessee icon.
New Music for You this Week- January 30, 2023
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. The Arcs just released their first full length album since 2015, Electrophonic Chronic, featuring the band’s full line-up of Dan Auerbach, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon and Homer Steinweiss alongside the late Richard Swift. Also featuring artwork from their collaborator El Oms and animated videos from Robert “Roboshobo” Schober.
Preds Weekly Update for January 30, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch
Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here. Last Week. January 24th, 2-1 win vs Winnipeg Jets. January...
Blake Shelton and ‘Barmageddon’ Crew Toast to Season 1 Finale in Epic Photo
On Tuesday (January 24th), country music superstar Blake Shelton took to his social media accounts to share a snapshot of the cast and crew of Barmageddon celebrating the show’s first season wrap. “And that’s a wrap for season 1,” Shelton declared in the post. The country singer also writes...
Top 10 Faith Hill Songs
Faith Hill is one of the rare artists that has managed to garner success in multiple genres. Since her debut in 1993, Hill has sold more than 20 million records and clinched more than a dozen No. 1 hits, all while swerving in and out of the pop and country lanes. From classic country duets with Tim McGraw and Vince Gill to blithe pop anthems, Hill’s soaring vocals have delighted audiences for decades.
