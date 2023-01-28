Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Youth, Junior High Wrestlers Have Impressive Showings at Ridgway, Warren
RIDGWAY, Pa. – The Sheffield youth and junior high wrestlers competed in Ridgway this weekend, and the youth wrestlers also competed in Warren with some impressive results. Zach Mocny took second place for the youth wrestlers at Ridgway, going 3-1. He was able to win two matches by pins. Mocny showed his improvement on his feet by taking his opponents down and to their backs.
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Rout Meadville for Third Straight Win
WARREN, Pa. – Warren jumped out to a big, early lead and never let up on its way to a 68-33 win over visiting Meadville on Saturday. The Dragons outscored the Bulldogs 21-8 in the first quarter and led 39-14 at the half. Warren generated nearly a third of its offense from the free throw line, going 21-25 from the charity stripe.
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Fall at the Buzzer to Oil City
WARREN, Pa. – Warren led for nearly all of Friday’s Region 6 battle with Oil City, but the Oilers’ Cam VanWormer ultimately had the final say. VanWormer’s 30-footer from the left wing as time expired sent Oil City to a stunning 60-58 comeback win over Warren.
explore venango
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 30, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Today: Snow showers likely before 8am, then light snow, mainly between 8am and 3pm. High near 33. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
wnynewsnow.com
Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
WFMJ.com
Victims in house fire near Grove City identified
The Mercer County Coroner has identified the two victims in a deadly three alarm house fire in Mercer County. The two victims have been identified as 37-year-old Justin Foust and one-year-old Kendric McBride. Mercer 911 got the first call about a fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township, shortly after...
Several new events coming to Mercer County
The city of Sharon has a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to.
nyspnews.com
Double fatal collision on I-86
On January 28, 2023, at approximately 6:00 P.M., Troopers out SP Jamestown responded to I-86, west bound lane between exits 12 and 13 in the town of Ellicott for a vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Mathew A. Berry, 30 of Randolph, NY was traveling east bound (wrong way) in the west bound lane on the I-86 without head lights. An approaching 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling west bound and struck the Camry head on. *The Ram deflected into the right driving lane and was struck by a 2020 Freightliner that was traveling west bound.
Mercer County restaurant property has new owner, new plans for future
A popular Mercer County restaurant that closed in 2021 now has a new owner.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Arson at Hunting Camp in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as it investigates an arson at a hunting camp in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of South Rd. in Sparta Township. The property owner told troopers his...
nyspnews.com
Freedom dispute leads to arrest of local woman
On January 26, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Abigail C. Klink, 25, of Freedom, NY, for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree and Harassment 2nd Degree. Troopers investigating an altercation which occurred at a business on State Route 98 in the hamlet of Sandusky, town of Freedom, determined Klink had damaged property belonging to another person during the dispute.
wtae.com
Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship
ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
yourdailylocal.com
Riverfront Development Continues to be at the Forefront for City of Warren
WARREN, Pa. – When it comes to the riverfront development in the City of Warren, there are a lot of different ideas about what should be done. One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that it’s an undertaking that is vital to the long-term success of Warren.
wnynewsnow.com
Second Victim Dies In Wrong-Way I-86 Crash Near Jamestown
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) — Police have identified the victims killed in a wrong-way crash on I-86. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation found...
yourdailylocal.com
Community Blood Bank to Hold Drive at WGH
WARREN, Pa. – Community blood bank will be hosting a blood drive at Warren General Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 2. The drive will go from noon until 5 p.m. All blood types, especially type-O, are needed. Community Blood Bank donors who give in February will be entered to win...
yourdailylocal.com
Police Release Names of Victims in Fatal Accident on I-86
ELLICOTT, NY – New York State Police have released the names of the victims involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 86 Saturday. According to police, NYSP-Jamestown troopers responded to an accident in the westbound lane of I-86 between exits 12 and 13 for a vehicle collision at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Three Injured in Head-On Collision on Route 28
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported in a head-on collision on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Wednesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 9:59 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Brookville Street (State Route 28), in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
