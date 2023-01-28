Read full article on original website
Related
Flyers announce Zack MacEwen's timeline for return from surgery on broken jaw
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have Zack MacEwen in the lineup for a while, announcing that he underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw, according to Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. His recovery timeline has been set at five weeks. MacEwen likely suffered the injury during his fight against...
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
Canucks trade center Bo Horvat to Islanders
The New York Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick. The trade was announced officially by both teams Monday afternoon. New York will retain their 2023 first-round pick if it’s among the top...
CBS Sports
Islanders acquire Canucks' captain Bo Horvat in trade for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Räty, 2023 draft pick
New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello made a big move on Monday by acquiring proven scorer Bo Horvat. In exchange for their captain, the Vancouver Canucks are receiving forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Räty, as well as a protected 2023 first-round draft pick. Horvat, who was selected ninth overall...
USWNT star Sam Mewis remains sidelined indefinitely after another knee surgery
U.S. Women's National Team star Sam Mewis remains sidelined indefinitely after another surgery on her injured right knee. Mewis announced the news on social media on Monday. Mewis, 30, initially underwent surgery on her knee after the 2021 Olympics. She hasn't played since. She was named U.S. Soccer female player of the year in 2020 as one of the world's top midfielders.
NHL
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders
"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
Citrus County Chronicle
Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race
SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise's inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with...
markerzone.com
NHL COACHES REPORTEDLY UPSET W/ CANUCKS' MANAGEMENT OVER BRUCE BOUDREAU'S TREATMENT
Bruce Boudreau's recent dismissal from the Vancouver Canucks took an emotional turn at its culmination, with fans showing their support for the now-former head coach at every turn. From the final Bruce There It Is! chant to the signage backing Boudreau, fans made it very clear whose side they were...
NHL superstar Bobby Hull dies aged 84
The hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the first NHL player to score more than 50 goals in a season, has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks said on Monday. Hull, a Canadian player who had a feared slapshot and was known as the “Golden Jet” because of his blond hair and speed on the ice, helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup championship in 1961 that ended a 23-year title drought for the franchise.
Comments / 0