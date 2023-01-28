Read full article on original website
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
WDBJ7.com
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that three people are dead after a head-on crash on I-81 S near Greenville. The crash remains under investigation by the VSP. Original Story Below. All southbound lanes on I-81 were closed near MM 213 Monday afternoon, according...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
WSET
'I'm driving less:' Lynchburg residents react to rising gas prices in 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gas in your car is the kind of thing that you can't really go without since you always have places to be, so as gas prices go back up, those higher prices are affecting all Americans as they deal with less money in their pockets.
WSET
Accident on 29 Expressway southbound that caused shut down is now reopened to all traffic
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services there was an accident causing a shut down. The 29 Expressway Southbound at Odd Fellows Road was shut down due to this accident. As of 1:28 p.m. Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services said the road is reopened...
WSET
Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responds to four car crashes in one day
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday was a busy day for the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department as their crews responded to four crashes throughout the day. A single motor vehicle collision report ended up being a car that flipped entirely on its roof in the road on Suburban Road. The...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Madison County hit-and-run captured after lengthy interstate police chase
The man wanted in a Madison County hit-and-run was arrested on Friday night after a police chase that began in Waynesboro and ended in Rockingham County. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was being sought in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 south of Shelby on Thursday morning that led to the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
WSET
Sportsman's Warehouse coming soon to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The outdoor gear store Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening in Lynchburg soon. The store will be located at 4026 Wards Road, Ste. C. Sportsman's Warehouse said they are inviting everyone to the grand opening celebration. According to Sportsman's Warehouse their grand opening celebration is February...
scenicstates.com
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
WHSV
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Madison County has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police. They said around 8:30 p.m., a Waynesboro police officer spotted Joseph Jenkins, 35, driving the Ford...
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock
A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
WSET
Flipped car and off-roaded tractor trailer cleared by crews on 460
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 460 East on Wednesday left one car on its roof and a tractor trailer awkwardly positioned off the road. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was one of the crews which responded to the scene around 3 p.m. CVFD said the first responders...
WHSV
Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - “If you ever got the feeling of someone had passed in your family, had died, that’s the way I felt. Because this is my baby, had it 10 years, built it from the ground up,” said Helen Walters, owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café.
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
wsvaonline.com
Arrest made in connection with high speed chase
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Madison County that sent another person to the hospital. According to state police, 35-year-old Joseph N. Jenkins was arrested Friday after a pursuit was initiated by a Waynesboro police officer. The high-speed pursuit continued in Rockingham County, where his vehicle was disabled by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office. Jenkins is facing felony charges including eluding of law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
WSET
Lynchburg firefighters congratulate captain on graduation from 'Virginia Officers Academy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department congratulates Captain Quincy Scott on his graduation from the "Virginia Officers Academy". The department said that the "Virginia Officer Academy" is a week-long leadership program sponsored by the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, along with other state and local organizations. More than...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Virginia State Police seek Madison man in Thursday hit-and-run on Route 29
Virginia State Police is seeking a Madison man wanted in a hit-and-run crash on Route 29 in Madison County on Thursday. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, fled the scene of the 9:45 a.m. hit-and-run on foot. Jenkins, who is 6 foot 2 inches, 190 pounds, was last seen wearing...
WSET
'I thought the whole town would burn:' Eyewitnesses react to massive blaze in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford was rocked by a massive fire that burned through two businesses Friday morning. Eyewitnesses to the fire say that the blaze was the worst fire they'd ever seen. "I live in an apartment right across the street," said Vincent Bear. "And...
