WDBJ7.com

Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that three people are dead after a head-on crash on I-81 S near Greenville. The crash remains under investigation by the VSP. Original Story Below. All southbound lanes on I-81 were closed near MM 213 Monday afternoon, according...
GREENVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Man wanted in Madison County hit-and-run captured after lengthy interstate police chase

The man wanted in a Madison County hit-and-run was arrested on Friday night after a police chase that began in Waynesboro and ended in Rockingham County. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was being sought in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 south of Shelby on Thursday morning that led to the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Sportsman's Warehouse coming soon to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The outdoor gear store Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening in Lynchburg soon. The store will be located at 4026 Wards Road, Ste. C. Sportsman's Warehouse said they are inviting everyone to the grand opening celebration. According to Sportsman's Warehouse their grand opening celebration is February...
LYNCHBURG, VA
scenicstates.com

5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer

Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
HOT SPRINGS, VA
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock

A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - “If you ever got the feeling of someone had passed in your family, had died, that’s the way I felt. Because this is my baby, had it 10 years, built it from the ground up,” said Helen Walters, owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
