High Point, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis confident that RJ Davis will play against Pitt

The Tar Heels had a good amount of time off after their tough battle against Syracuse, but things will pick back up when they face off against Pitt this Wednesday. The big question that hovered over this game is whether or not RJ Davis, who took quite a shot to the face near the end of the game against the Orange, would get to play against the Panthers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Wake Forest on Tuesday

Duke will head back home on Tuesday night to defend their undefeated record on Coach K Court this season, coming off one of their most complete road games of the season in a 43-point win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. Jon Scheyer's team has only won back-to-back games once since December 10th, but they have a good shot to do that when they host Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

RJ Reynolds High School celebrates 100 years

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Everywhere you look at RJ Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem there’s history. The school is celebrating its centennial: 100 years of educating and inspiring generation upon generation. Terry Hicks is a former teacher and historian of sorts. His love for the school shows when he talks about its history. “It provides […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rew-online.com

North Carolina Officials Applaud the Start of $35 Million Project by WinnDevelopment to Transform a Historic Mill into Affordable Apartments

WinnCompanies, an award-winning national developer and manager of affordable, mixed-income and market rate apartment communities, today broke ground on its first-ever. adaptive reuse project in North Carolina, starting construction on a $35 million project that will create 139 affordable apartments in a long-vacant, historic textile mill. Becky S. Smith, the...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
WXII 12

Sunday shower chances arriving by morning & a rainy pattern developing for next week

Sunday is a Weather Impact Day for the Sparta, Galax, Boone, Mount, Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville for rain chances at 50% that begin in the morning. Light scattered showers are also possible in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, and Burlington continuing north into the Northern Piedmont through the afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to be light and under 1/4" totals through Sunday afternoon. Additional rainfall is possible into early Monday morning for parts of the Triad and Southern Piedmont with showers lingering through the morning commute.
BOONE, NC
FOX8 News

Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Center Square

Poll: Inflation worse than expected in North Carolina

(The Center Square) – Inflation has been worse than expected for more than half of North Carolinians, according to a recent High Point University poll. About 53% of 1,006 respondents to an online survey by the High Point Survey Research Center said inflation over the past few months has been worse than they expected, compared to 25% who said it was about what they expected, and 17% who claim it wasn’t as bad as they expected. ...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

