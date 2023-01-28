Read full article on original website
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis confident that RJ Davis will play against Pitt
The Tar Heels had a good amount of time off after their tough battle against Syracuse, but things will pick back up when they face off against Pitt this Wednesday. The big question that hovered over this game is whether or not RJ Davis, who took quite a shot to the face near the end of the game against the Orange, would get to play against the Panthers.
How to Watch: Duke vs Wake Forest on Tuesday
Duke will head back home on Tuesday night to defend their undefeated record on Coach K Court this season, coming off one of their most complete road games of the season in a 43-point win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. Jon Scheyer's team has only won back-to-back games once since December 10th, but they have a good shot to do that when they host Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
Winston-Salem State moves double-header to Wake Forest
Winston-Salem State will travel across town to Wake Forest's Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum to take on Livingstone College. The post Winston-Salem State moves double-header to Wake Forest appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Winston-Salem State beats Livingstone in overtime thriller
Winston-Salem State stuck together and weathered a hostile crowd for an overtime win against Livingstone College. The post Winston-Salem State beats Livingstone in overtime thriller appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
High Point, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in High Point. The Carver High School basketball team will have a game with Phoenix Academy on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00. The Clover Garden School basketball team will have a game with Phoenix Academy on January 30, 2023, 15:15:00.
Livingstone College dean weighs in on critical race theory in school teachings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lawmakers in the Carolinas are weighing what to discuss in this session, including critical race theory.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
RJ Reynolds High School celebrates 100 years
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Everywhere you look at RJ Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem there’s history. The school is celebrating its centennial: 100 years of educating and inspiring generation upon generation. Terry Hicks is a former teacher and historian of sorts. His love for the school shows when he talks about its history. “It provides […]
rew-online.com
North Carolina Officials Applaud the Start of $35 Million Project by WinnDevelopment to Transform a Historic Mill into Affordable Apartments
WinnCompanies, an award-winning national developer and manager of affordable, mixed-income and market rate apartment communities, today broke ground on its first-ever. adaptive reuse project in North Carolina, starting construction on a $35 million project that will create 139 affordable apartments in a long-vacant, historic textile mill. Becky S. Smith, the...
WXII 12
Sunday shower chances arriving by morning & a rainy pattern developing for next week
Sunday is a Weather Impact Day for the Sparta, Galax, Boone, Mount, Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville for rain chances at 50% that begin in the morning. Light scattered showers are also possible in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, and Burlington continuing north into the Northern Piedmont through the afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to be light and under 1/4" totals through Sunday afternoon. Additional rainfall is possible into early Monday morning for parts of the Triad and Southern Piedmont with showers lingering through the morning commute.
Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
WXII 12
'5:00 for Fighting' Canadian lager, Carolina Thunderbirds, Fiddlin' Fish Brewing release commemorative beer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Thunderbirds and Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Company are teaming up for the "5:00 for Fighting" Canadian lager, the team tweeted on Thursday. This is the third year in a row that the brewery and local hockey team have collaborated. The commemorative four packs are on...
10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
Poll: Inflation worse than expected in North Carolina
(The Center Square) – Inflation has been worse than expected for more than half of North Carolinians, according to a recent High Point University poll. About 53% of 1,006 respondents to an online survey by the High Point Survey Research Center said inflation over the past few months has been worse than they expected, compared to 25% who said it was about what they expected, and 17% who claim it wasn’t as bad as they expected. ...
Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
Winston-Salem man dead in fatal crash on Interstate 40 in Davie County: troopers
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a fatal collision on Interstate 40 in Davie County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7:16 p.m. on Friday night. Troopers say that Lacarus Dominic Howard, 45, of Winston-Salem, crossed the median while driving on I-40 and collided with another […]
