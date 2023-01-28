Read full article on original website
Rebuild of Krispy Kreme owned by Shaq expected to cost over $1M
CHARLOTTE — Krispy Kreme doughnuts are rising from the ashes and will be hot soon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta. Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme Inc. announced that it began construction on a new shop set to replace its historic Midtown location, which caught fire twice in 2021. Krispy Kreme demolished the burned-out store and operated a temporary drive-thru shop at the site later that year.
Off-road racing series for dirt bikes, ATVs coming to Union County
On the weekend of Feb. 18, Grand National Cross Country will be bringing their national championship to Big Buck Farm in Union County. GNCC is the world's premier off-road racing series for dirt bikes and ATVs. The races will span from Saturday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 19. All levels...
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CHS senior killed in 2-car collision
A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. Dry weather Saturday, but rain moves in each day through the rest of the week. Medical identity theft: Why your medical records …. We have reported on a lot of scams that can affect your wallet, but one...
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg
Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
Car crash kills Laurens Co. high school football player
A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County.
One year since Alexis Ware disappears from Anderson Co.
It has been one year since an Upstate mother went missing and now her family is pushing for more answers.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Winter Weather Week: City water outage planning
Single-digit temperatures around Christmas caused pipes to bust and fountains to freeze across Western Carolina.
Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in South Carolina
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
Early morning dump truck fire in Batesburg-Leesville
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Batesburg-Leesville fire department was called out early Friday morning for a dump truck fire. The truck caught fire on Augusta Hwy near LIttle Creek Drive. No injures were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
