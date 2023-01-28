ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival

CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
Free Ice Fishing Festival returns

BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Free Ice Fishing Festival returned at Silver Lake Saturday, after a two-year COVID hiatus. Fish and Wildlife Dept. officials said fishing fans have been waiting for the festival to come back, as more than 300 people registered for the first festival since the pandemic began.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.  
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
After Almost 2 Decades, The Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
Driver severely injured in early-morning crash in Gilford

GILFORD — A New Hampshire woman was hospitalized after crashing her car on the Route 3 bypass early Monday morning. The woman was believed to be alive as of just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the Gilford Police Department. The extent of the woman’s injuries, along with her name were not immediately available, but it was confirmed she was a New Hampshire resident and a mother of two adult daughters.
Man accused of murdering Concord couple due in court

CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Logan Clegg, 27, is set to be arraigned on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested nearly six months after the couple's bodies were found along the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord.
Developer Mark Ciborowski: 'I'm trying to beautify Concord forever'

This story is shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. It was first pubished in the Concord Monitor. Someday this year, Mark Ciborowski will hire someone to move a pair of long, heavy oak bars from Pennsylvania to his proposed masterpiece in downtown Concord. One bar, 36 feet...
Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay

LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
Did your town's real estate prices increase?

Everyone’s always interested to see how their real estate values have performed over the past couple of years. I’ve pulled up a selection of 10 towns in the Lakes Region, and here’s what I’ve come up with for single-family home sales (including waterfronts):. Alton: In 2022,...
