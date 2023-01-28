Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival
CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
WCAX
Free Ice Fishing Festival returns
BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Free Ice Fishing Festival returned at Silver Lake Saturday, after a two-year COVID hiatus. Fish and Wildlife Dept. officials said fishing fans have been waiting for the festival to come back, as more than 300 people registered for the first festival since the pandemic began.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Can you see it? New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain makes return in ice form
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain is back -- in the form of ice. A volunteer at the Mount Washington Observatory was looking through the mountain’s weather cams when he spotted the unmistakable profile in a rime of ice atop the highest peak in New England.
New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
After Almost 2 Decades, The Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
laconiadailysun.com
Driver severely injured in early-morning crash in Gilford
GILFORD — A New Hampshire woman was hospitalized after crashing her car on the Route 3 bypass early Monday morning. The woman was believed to be alive as of just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the Gilford Police Department. The extent of the woman’s injuries, along with her name were not immediately available, but it was confirmed she was a New Hampshire resident and a mother of two adult daughters.
WMUR.com
Man accused of murdering Concord couple due in court
CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Logan Clegg, 27, is set to be arraigned on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested nearly six months after the couple's bodies were found along the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord.
NHPR
Developer Mark Ciborowski: 'I'm trying to beautify Concord forever'
This story is shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. It was first pubished in the Concord Monitor. Someday this year, Mark Ciborowski will hire someone to move a pair of long, heavy oak bars from Pennsylvania to his proposed masterpiece in downtown Concord. One bar, 36 feet...
Caught on camera: Truck hits overpass on Sunrise Highway
Suffolk Police Highway Patrol officers say they responded to a 911 call regarding debris in the roadway.
WMUR.com
FedEx driver faces multiple charges after hitting guardrail on I-93 in Bow, state police say
BOW, N.H. — A FedEx driver is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after police said he hit a guardrail while driving erratically Thursday afternoon on Interstate 93 in Bow. Troopers claim when they pulled Troy Adams over, he failed to put the truck in park and it kept rolling...
laconiadailysun.com
Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay
LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
laconiadailysun.com
Did your town's real estate prices increase?
Everyone’s always interested to see how their real estate values have performed over the past couple of years. I’ve pulled up a selection of 10 towns in the Lakes Region, and here’s what I’ve come up with for single-family home sales (including waterfronts):. Alton: In 2022,...
Comments / 0