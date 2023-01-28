Read full article on original website
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
CBS Sports
How to watch Syracuse vs. Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #7 Virginia Cavaliers are 9-3 against the Syracuse Orange since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Virginia and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while 'Cuse will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Virginia Tech defeats Syracuse 85-70 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Virginia Tech to see...
Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
Becahi wrestlers outduel nationally-ranked foe in epic performance
Bethlehem Catholic’s wrestlers found themselves in an unusual position Saturday night. “We were underdogs,” said Golden Hawk senior 172-pounder Luke Thomas. “We came in underdogs. We were underdogs every single moment. We wanted to show we would compete against a top-5 team like Malvern Prep.”. Those underdogs...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
A ranking of Binghamton’s spiedies
A simple meal of marinated meat cut into cubes and placed into a long bread roll is Binghamton's most prized possession in the food world. Rochester has the Garbage Plate, Montreal has poutine and Binghamton has our iconic and beloved chicken spiedie. A culinary staple throughout Binghamton University’s surrounding community, there are no shortage of options for someone looking to indulge in a spiedie. Yet, with such a wide array of offerings, one must ponder where the best spiedie in Binghamton can be found. To uncover the answer to this mystery, we visited five local spiedie spots to see which one is best.
Best diners in Binghamton according to Yelp
It's time for another list! This one includes the top 10 diners in the Binghamton area, strictly according to Yelp…so please forward them your complaints.
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
Carbon County Grocery Sells $1M Lotto Ticket
A shopper in Carbon County left the grocery store a millionaire, state lottery officials say. A Powerball ticket purchased at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries on Routes 903 and 534 in Albrightsville won $1 million, officials said. The lucky winner matched all five of the numbers pulled in the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing, according to lotto representatives.
$975,000 home in Skaneateles: See 218 home sales in Onondaga County
Full access to Onondaga County Clerk databases for external customers was restored on Monday, following an outage that began on January 9. Listings represent 218 home sales recorded between Jan. 17 and Jan. 21 at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
McDonald’s on East Main St. in Endwell closes
A sign on the door indicates that it shut down at 8 p.m. on January 15th.
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers
Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
Teen suspect in Brexi’s killing was released from youth facility despite gun charges last year
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen charged in the killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was arrested last year with a gun and accused of ramming a police car with a stolen car during a chase. Days before the chase, the same teen was arrested on other gun charges. That...
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bethlehem to be closed and sold, diocese says
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem will be closed and sold, according to a news release. Structural issues and deteriorating exterior stone on the church at 417 E. Fifth St. are causing a financial hardship, according to the release from the Diocese of Allentown.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oneida, NY
Oneida is a relatively small city in Madison County, New York. Though it's only 22 square miles, Oneida's quaint history is a rich source of points of interest. The city was named after the Native American tribe, which held a large territory around the lake to its north, also called Oneida.
Nearly 150 brave (or crazy) souls plunge into icy Skaneateles Lake (photos)
Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats.
