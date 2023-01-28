ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

thecutoffnews.com

Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri climbs while Illinois, SLU roll on

Missouri solidified its standing as an NCAA Tournament team and climbed atop of our regional rankings with another big week. First, the Tigers took advantage of depleted Ole Miss Tuesday night with a decisive 89-77 victory in Oxford. Yes, the Rebels are reeling and their coach Kermit Davis is in peril – but any Southeastern Conference road win is a huge win.
COLUMBIA, MO
radionwtn.com

Ja Morant Makes Surprise Appearance As Murray Racers Beat Missouri State

The Murray State Racers received a surprise visit from Ja Morant and defended their home court with a 74-71 victory over Missouri State. Ja Morant Poster Day was made better when the Memphis Grizzlies NBA All-Star made a surprise visit and the Murray State Racers earned a 74-71 win over the Missouri State Bears at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Light ice accumulations possible Monday night, Tuesday morning

Winter weather could make a return to Western Kentucky Monday night, as there is a chance freezing rain may cause some travel issues in the region. The National Weather Service in Paducah says it appears there won’t be enough ice to cause any power disruptions, but it only takes a light glaze of freezing rain to cause major issues on roads.
KENTUCKY STATE
933kwto.com

Winter Weather Advisory Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Morning

A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow is expected in the Ozarks from late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Late Sunday afternoon, numerous crashes were reported in Springfield, including a jackknifed tanker that closed the ramp from northbound Highway 65 to I-44. The tanker was later moved...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023

Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
MURRAY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Local Area

The National Weather Service says frozen precipitation could effect the Ken-Tenn area starting this afternoon. Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News about an approaching winter weather system.(AUDIO) Ms. Birkes said the current forecast indicates the local area will receive more than one round of frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)
MEMPHIS, TN
kbsi23.com

KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Weather concerns prompt McCracken County to cancel Monday's after-school activities

PADUCAH — Due to impending winter weather, McCracken County Public Schools has cancelled all of Monday's after-school activities. According to a Facebook post from the district, they're cancelling activities "out of an abundance of caution." MCPS says the cancellations include all 21st Century programs. Students will still be dismissed...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Murray man charged with burglary and assault

A Murray man was arrested on a warrant Friday for burglary and assault following an incident earlier in January. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 26-year-old William Feckley on the warrant for his role in the incident. The Sheriff's Office said it was believed that Feckley had forced his way into a home of an acquaintance when an altercation took place with a second person on January 23rd.
MURRAY, KY
KYTV

Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion

OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
PADUCAH, KY
KOLR10 News

Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
PADUCAH, KY

