A Murray man was arrested on a warrant Friday for burglary and assault following an incident earlier in January. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 26-year-old William Feckley on the warrant for his role in the incident. The Sheriff's Office said it was believed that Feckley had forced his way into a home of an acquaintance when an altercation took place with a second person on January 23rd.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO