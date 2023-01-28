Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Related
thecutoffnews.com
Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri climbs while Illinois, SLU roll on
Missouri solidified its standing as an NCAA Tournament team and climbed atop of our regional rankings with another big week. First, the Tigers took advantage of depleted Ole Miss Tuesday night with a decisive 89-77 victory in Oxford. Yes, the Rebels are reeling and their coach Kermit Davis is in peril – but any Southeastern Conference road win is a huge win.
radionwtn.com
Ja Morant Makes Surprise Appearance As Murray Racers Beat Missouri State
The Murray State Racers received a surprise visit from Ja Morant and defended their home court with a 74-71 victory over Missouri State. Ja Morant Poster Day was made better when the Memphis Grizzlies NBA All-Star made a surprise visit and the Murray State Racers earned a 74-71 win over the Missouri State Bears at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.
whopam.com
Light ice accumulations possible Monday night, Tuesday morning
Winter weather could make a return to Western Kentucky Monday night, as there is a chance freezing rain may cause some travel issues in the region. The National Weather Service in Paducah says it appears there won’t be enough ice to cause any power disruptions, but it only takes a light glaze of freezing rain to cause major issues on roads.
933kwto.com
Winter Weather Advisory Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Morning
A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow is expected in the Ozarks from late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Late Sunday afternoon, numerous crashes were reported in Springfield, including a jackknifed tanker that closed the ramp from northbound Highway 65 to I-44. The tanker was later moved...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
thunderboltradio.com
Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Local Area
The National Weather Service says frozen precipitation could effect the Ken-Tenn area starting this afternoon. Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News about an approaching winter weather system.(AUDIO) Ms. Birkes said the current forecast indicates the local area will receive more than one round of frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
kbsi23.com
KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather concerns prompt McCracken County to cancel Monday's after-school activities
PADUCAH — Due to impending winter weather, McCracken County Public Schools has cancelled all of Monday's after-school activities. According to a Facebook post from the district, they're cancelling activities "out of an abundance of caution." MCPS says the cancellations include all 21st Century programs. Students will still be dismissed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local McCracken County barber "hero" after helping pull a man out of vehicle that burst into flames in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV - A local McCracken County barber is being called a hero after helping pull a man out of a vehicle that burst into flames. Justin Mouser owns "My Barber Shoppe" on Lone Oak Road. He was visiting Las Vegas with his family when he witnessed a motor vehicle crash.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man charged with burglary and assault
A Murray man was arrested on a warrant Friday for burglary and assault following an incident earlier in January. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 26-year-old William Feckley on the warrant for his role in the incident. The Sheriff's Office said it was believed that Feckley had forced his way into a home of an acquaintance when an altercation took place with a second person on January 23rd.
KYTV
Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
Ozarks First.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
KFVS12
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
Comments / 0