Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Related
Woonsocket Call
Slowly but surely Corey Floyd Jr. seeing his transfer to Friars play off
PROVIDENCE – It was New Year’s Day when Corey Floyd Jr. and his decision to transfer from UConn to Providence was featured in a piece that appeared on ctinsider.com. Some valid points were raised regarding why Floyd hadn’t received much playing time during the season’s first two months. The workload that had been dispersed – he logged a grand total of 11 minutes during PC’s first four Big East games – suggested that Floyd was buried on the depth chart. Ed Cooley spent the nonconference portion of the schedule grooming a solid rotation of guards featuring Jared Bynum, Noah Locke, Devin Carter, Alyn Breed and Jayden Pierre. In Floyd’s case, six appeared to be a crowd.
Westport-Little Compton Spot Offers Scenic, Moderate Family Nature Hike
Residents of the SouthCoast are fortunate to have many nature trails and open recreation areas to enjoy the outdoors when the weather permits. That good fortune extends into nearby Rhode Island and throughout southern New England, for that matter. Family members of all ages can enjoy the scenery and serenity...
Meet new 12 News This Morning anchor Kait Walsh
Kait Walsh will help you start your morning alongside Patrick Little, bringing you coverage you can count on.
middletownri.com
Remember The '38 Hurricane
The 85th anniversary is closing in on one of New England's deadliest, destructive storms. Help the Middletown Historical Society remember the '38 Hurricane. Email pictures and stories to History@middletownhistoricalsociety.org. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
tourcounsel.com
Warwick Mall | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Warwick Mall, offers you wide spaces, a pleasant atmosphere, good restaurants to taste, and many stores in Rhode Island to go shopping. In this shopping center you will find department stores, good prices, and areas to share with family and friends. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Old...
independentri.com
For local resident, beating the heat is about more than costs
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It must get very cold at night for Donna Sanders to flip the furnace switch. Single digits might do it. “I never put it about 62 degrees inside and the house is well insulated, so it has to be real cold outside to bring the temperature down inside to where I need heat,” she said, admitting she’s been a holdout with it getting into the 50s inside.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 93
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Jan. 19 & Jan. 27
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Thursday, Jan. 19 and Friday, Jan. 27. Seller: David Tillinghast (quit claim) Buyer: Ellen Law & Fred Mitchell. Price: $7,000.
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
GoLocalProv
RI Trucking Companies Charged With Conspiracy for Tampering With Emission Monitoring Devices
Two Rhode Island trucking companies -- and their owner -- have entered plea agreements admitting guilt in tampering with federal emission monitoring devices on their fleet of trucks. North Kingstown companies M&D Transportation and Diesel Tune-Ups of RI and owner Michael Collins were sued last week in federal court by...
GoLocalProv
BREAKING: Woman Shot and Killed in Providence
A woman was shot and killed in Providence on Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting took place shortly after 2:30 PM. The incident occurred on Prudence Avenue in the Silver Lake neighborhood of the city. Police say they are looking into it being the result of a possible landlord-tenant...
NECN
An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
Where to find the best Portuguese food in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Restaurants in western Massachusetts that serve Portuguese dishes.
GoLocalProv
Juvenile Shot in Providence
A juvenile was shot in Providence overnight. According to police, the victim is a 15-year-old male. Police say the shooting occurred while the victim was walking on Florence Street in Olneyville, shortly after 11 PM on Saturday. The victim went to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for treatment. Police tell GoLocal...
Former Fall River Old Colony YMCA Staffer Under Investigation
FALL RIVER — A former employee at the Old Colony YMCA in Fall River is being investigated after allegations that they had supplied minors with controlled substances. Fall River police spokesman Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira said the matter is under investigation, but noted that no criminal charges have been filed as of Friday morning.
nrinow.news
Mohegan Bridge reopens in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – After nearly two years of detours, accidents and a myriad of complaints regarding changes in traffic, the Mohegan Bridge reopened for two-way traffic on Friday, Jan. 27. The bridge, which carries Route 102 over the Branch River, provides a main route between Burrillville and points both north...
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
NECN
Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More
Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills
7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
Comments / 0