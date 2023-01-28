ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Woonsocket Call

Slowly but surely Corey Floyd Jr. seeing his transfer to Friars play off

PROVIDENCE – It was New Year’s Day when Corey Floyd Jr. and his decision to transfer from UConn to Providence was featured in a piece that appeared on ctinsider.com. Some valid points were raised regarding why Floyd hadn’t received much playing time during the season’s first two months. The workload that had been dispersed – he logged a grand total of 11 minutes during PC’s first four Big East games – suggested that Floyd was buried on the depth chart. Ed Cooley spent the nonconference portion of the schedule grooming a solid rotation of guards featuring Jared Bynum, Noah Locke, Devin Carter, Alyn Breed and Jayden Pierre. In Floyd’s case, six appeared to be a crowd.
PROVIDENCE, RI
middletownri.com

Remember The '38 Hurricane

The 85th anniversary is closing in on one of New England's deadliest, destructive storms. Help the Middletown Historical Society remember the '38 Hurricane. Email pictures and stories to History@middletownhistoricalsociety.org. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
tourcounsel.com

Warwick Mall | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Warwick Mall, offers you wide spaces, a pleasant atmosphere, good restaurants to taste, and many stores in Rhode Island to go shopping. In this shopping center you will find department stores, good prices, and areas to share with family and friends. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Old...
WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

For local resident, beating the heat is about more than costs

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It must get very cold at night for Donna Sanders to flip the furnace switch. Single digits might do it. “I never put it about 62 degrees inside and the house is well insulated, so it has to be real cold outside to bring the temperature down inside to where I need heat,” she said, admitting she’s been a holdout with it getting into the 50s inside.
COVENTRY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

BREAKING: Woman Shot and Killed in Providence

A woman was shot and killed in Providence on Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting took place shortly after 2:30 PM. The incident occurred on Prudence Avenue in the Silver Lake neighborhood of the city. Police say they are looking into it being the result of a possible landlord-tenant...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Juvenile Shot in Providence

A juvenile was shot in Providence overnight. According to police, the victim is a 15-year-old male. Police say the shooting occurred while the victim was walking on Florence Street in Olneyville, shortly after 11 PM on Saturday. The victim went to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for treatment. Police tell GoLocal...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Former Fall River Old Colony YMCA Staffer Under Investigation

FALL RIVER — A former employee at the Old Colony YMCA in Fall River is being investigated after allegations that they had supplied minors with controlled substances. Fall River police spokesman Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira said the matter is under investigation, but noted that no criminal charges have been filed as of Friday morning.
FALL RIVER, MA
nrinow.news

Mohegan Bridge reopens in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE – After nearly two years of detours, accidents and a myriad of complaints regarding changes in traffic, the Mohegan Bridge reopened for two-way traffic on Friday, Jan. 27. The bridge, which carries Route 102 over the Branch River, provides a main route between Burrillville and points both north...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills

7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

