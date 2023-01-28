Read full article on original website
shakinthesouthland.com
Clemson 2023 Football Schedule to be Released Monday
On Monday at 7:30pm the ACC Network will host a two-hour schedule release show unveiling the full ACC slate for the 2023 college football season. Where’s what we already know. Clemson’s full non-conference slate is available:. Week 2 (Sep 9): Charleston Southern. Week 3 (Sep 16): Florida Atlantic.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: DT Champ Thompson commits to #Clemson
Clemson is used to winning championships. Late Saturday night, Dabo Swinney won the champ of Norcross, GA, better known as DT Champ Thompson (6-3 280). Thompson visited Clemson for the junior day Saturday and later put out on social media that he was now a Clemson commitment. Thompson sits among...
Good news for Clemson
Good news for Clemson. Chase Hunter will be back in action for the Tigers in today's game against Florida State, per the official Twitter account of Clemson Basketball. The junior guard has missed the last (...)
uabsports.com
Rifle Dominates Wofford
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - UAB rifle took down Wofford with a season-best performance, 4583-4342, on Saturday morning. The Blazers had the top five of the top six overall scorers in the match, led by Sophia Flores with a 1154. The Blazers dominated the match, outscoring Wofford by over 100 points in...
With team in mind, Ammons transitions to new role for Clemson baseball
When Erik Bakich approached Ryan Ammons in the fall with an inquiry, Clemson’s junior left-hander largely deferred to his coach. “He came to me and asked what I wanted to do,” Ammons explained. “We (...)
Boiling Springs, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WYFF4.com
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
Pet of the Week: Lucky
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucky.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX Carolina
Greenville community holds rally for Tyre Nichols
The Greenville community held a rally after the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police on January 7, 2023. People stood outside Greenville City Hall with signs to bring attention to the issue of police brutality on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The trial for Alex Murdaugh begins at the...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina high school football player killed in crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A high school student and football player was killed in a crash in Laurens County, South Carolina early Saturday morning, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office. The coroner identified the student as 18-year-old Taylor Tisdale. Troopers said the crash happened on East Jerry Road...
FOX Carolina
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
greenvillejournal.com
Lewis Barbecue launches Greenville catering program
Catering order pick up – any size, any time individuals picking up catering orders may skip the line. Delivery – Lewis Barbecue employees will deliver catering orders to the customer’s destination and set up the order buffet style. Full Service – Catering orders sliced and served on...
wspa.com
Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility
Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash …. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in...
kiss951.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
gsabusiness.com
Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg
Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
spartanburg.com
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
One year since Alexis Ware disappears from Anderson Co.
It has been one year since an Upstate mother went missing and now her family is pushing for more answers.
