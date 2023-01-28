Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina A&T loses CAA battle against Monmouth
Georgia native Marcus Watson scored 25 points for the Aggies but that wasn't enough offensively to beat Monmouth. The post North Carolina A&T loses CAA battle against Monmouth appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
How to Watch: Duke vs Wake Forest on Tuesday
Duke will head back home on Tuesday night to defend their undefeated record on Coach K Court this season, coming off one of their most complete road games of the season in a 43-point win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. Jon Scheyer's team has only won back-to-back games once since December 10th, but they have a good shot to do that when they host Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis confident that RJ Davis will play against Pitt
The Tar Heels had a good amount of time off after their tough battle against Syracuse, but things will pick back up when they face off against Pitt this Wednesday. The big question that hovered over this game is whether or not RJ Davis, who took quite a shot to the face near the end of the game against the Orange, would get to play against the Panthers.
North Carolina A&T beats College of Charleston in CAA showdown
North Carolina A&T women's basketball remains at the top in CAA after beating College of Charleston The post North Carolina A&T beats College of Charleston in CAA showdown appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CBS Sports
Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The NC State Wolfpack lost both of their matches to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season on scores of 51-69 and 76-101, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. NC State and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a win while Wake Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Former Duke guard doing big things at Northwestern
Chris Collins, now in his 10th season as head coach at Northwestern, guided the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament bid in program history in 2017. But the Duke basketball alum, who played four seasons as a Blue Devil and spent 13 years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski, hasn't posted a ...
Winston-Salem State moves double-header to Wake Forest
Winston-Salem State will travel across town to Wake Forest's Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum to take on Livingstone College. The post Winston-Salem State moves double-header to Wake Forest appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Winston-Salem State beats Livingstone in overtime thriller
Winston-Salem State stuck together and weathered a hostile crowd for an overtime win against Livingstone College. The post Winston-Salem State beats Livingstone in overtime thriller appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
High Point, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in High Point. The Carver High School basketball team will have a game with Phoenix Academy on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00. The Clover Garden School basketball team will have a game with Phoenix Academy on January 30, 2023, 15:15:00.
What concerts are coming to North Carolina in 2023?
(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023. We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s […]
iheart.com
1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Greensboro, APD Chief: Memphis Cops Actions Horrific
One Dead, Six Wounded In Greensboro Nightclub Shooting. (Greensboro, NC) -- Greensboro Police are confirming seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to Southside Johnny's on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. yesterday. At last check, one of the victims had died and six others suffered various injuries. There is currently no suspect information.
10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
Home Lost | Greensboro mother and daughter without home after fire on Buff St.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and her daughter are without a home after a fire in Greensboro. Alesia Washington said her home on the 1300 block of Buff Street caught on fire Friday. Washington said her daughter was in the home during the fire and used a window to...
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
Poll: Inflation worse than expected in North Carolina
(The Center Square) – Inflation has been worse than expected for more than half of North Carolinians, according to a recent High Point University poll. About 53% of 1,006 respondents to an online survey by the High Point Survey Research Center said inflation over the past few months has been worse than they expected, compared to 25% who said it was about what they expected, and 17% who claim it wasn’t as bad as they expected. ...
Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
Sonic in Greensboro robbed overnight
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of a business on Sunday, just after 1:00 am. Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were described as males,...
Indiana Avenue open after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 4600 block of Indiana Avenue from Deshler Drive to Walcott Street west has reopened after a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today!. ADD...
