Greensboro, NC

247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Wake Forest on Tuesday

Duke will head back home on Tuesday night to defend their undefeated record on Coach K Court this season, coming off one of their most complete road games of the season in a 43-point win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. Jon Scheyer's team has only won back-to-back games once since December 10th, but they have a good shot to do that when they host Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis confident that RJ Davis will play against Pitt

The Tar Heels had a good amount of time off after their tough battle against Syracuse, but things will pick back up when they face off against Pitt this Wednesday. The big question that hovered over this game is whether or not RJ Davis, who took quite a shot to the face near the end of the game against the Orange, would get to play against the Panthers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The NC State Wolfpack lost both of their matches to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season on scores of 51-69 and 76-101, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. NC State and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a win while Wake Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke guard doing big things at Northwestern

Chris Collins, now in his 10th season as head coach at Northwestern, guided the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament bid in program history in 2017. But the Duke basketball alum, who played four seasons as a Blue Devil and spent 13 years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski, hasn't posted a ...
EVANSTON, IL
Queen City News

What concerts are coming to North Carolina in 2023?

(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023. We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
iheart.com

1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Greensboro, APD Chief: Memphis Cops Actions Horrific

One Dead, Six Wounded In Greensboro Nightclub Shooting. (Greensboro, NC) -- Greensboro Police are confirming seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to Southside Johnny's on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. yesterday. At last check, one of the victims had died and six others suffered various injuries. There is currently no suspect information.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Center Square

Poll: Inflation worse than expected in North Carolina

(The Center Square) – Inflation has been worse than expected for more than half of North Carolinians, according to a recent High Point University poll. About 53% of 1,006 respondents to an online survey by the High Point Survey Research Center said inflation over the past few months has been worse than they expected, compared to 25% who said it was about what they expected, and 17% who claim it wasn’t as bad as they expected. ...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Sonic in Greensboro robbed overnight

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of a business on Sunday, just after 1:00 am. Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were described as males,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Indiana Avenue open after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 4600 block of Indiana Avenue from Deshler Drive to Walcott Street west has reopened after a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today!. ADD...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

