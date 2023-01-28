ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Akron, Ohio

Places to visit in Akron, OH. Akron, Ohio, is home to many historical landmarks, museums, and tourist attractions. It’s an exciting mix of old-world charm and modern flair. If you’re considering a vacation to the Akron, Ohio, area, here are a few places you can visit to enjoy nature and culture while enjoying some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. One place to check out is the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm. This park is a unique blend of nature, art, and history. It’s a great way to get out of the city and enjoy peace.
AKRON, OH
ysnlive.com

IRISH MAKE STATEMENT AGAINST MASSILLON

Coach this time of year is looking for their “signature win” in the season, and on Friday night Ursuline not only found their groove, but may have found that signature win headed down the stretch on the Irish’s season in a 67-46 victory. Vinny Flauto led the...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio

Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSLS

PH’s Kimbrough chooses Kent State

ROANOKE, Va. – Patrick Henry senior Jahzae Kimbrough announced his commitment to play football at Kent State University. The wide receiver and cornerback played a pivotal role for the Patriots in the 2022 season. As the team went without its star running back Chuck Webb for a portion of the season, the team turned to Kimbrough to help fill the void. He did more than what was required, helping open up the already potent offense.
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Scene

30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland

Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Great Northern Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

Great Northern Mall, is one of the malls with the largest commercial offer. Since, it is spacious and has a great line of stores in Cleveland. Here you will find department stores, boutiques of different brands, and different restaurants with delicious culinary proposals. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's. JCPenney, Dillard's, Hot...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy