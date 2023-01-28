Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
Related
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Akron, Ohio
Places to visit in Akron, OH. Akron, Ohio, is home to many historical landmarks, museums, and tourist attractions. It’s an exciting mix of old-world charm and modern flair. If you’re considering a vacation to the Akron, Ohio, area, here are a few places you can visit to enjoy nature and culture while enjoying some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. One place to check out is the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm. This park is a unique blend of nature, art, and history. It’s a great way to get out of the city and enjoy peace.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CBS Sports
Guardians superfan John Adams, who drummed at Cleveland home games for nearly 50 years, dies at 71
John Adams, a Cleveland baseball superfan that served as a ballpark drummer for nearly 50 years, died at 71, the Cleveland Guardians announced Monday. Adams' drum, a fixture in the outfield bleachers, could be heard at Cleveland home games dating back to the 1973 season. "For nearly five decades the...
Yahoo Sports
High-speed chase led by state trooper through Akron ends in Cuyahoga Falls cornfield
A high-speed chase that began when a state trooper tried to stop a U-Haul truck and trailer near the Akron Interchange ended Saturday evening in a cornfield in Cuyahoga Falls when the last of two suspects was found hiding in brush. Police from Akron and Cuyahoga Falls joined the chase...
ysnlive.com
IRISH MAKE STATEMENT AGAINST MASSILLON
Coach this time of year is looking for their “signature win” in the season, and on Friday night Ursuline not only found their groove, but may have found that signature win headed down the stretch on the Irish’s season in a 67-46 victory. Vinny Flauto led the...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio
Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie on ‘ego heaters,’ Francona’s managing style, more at Hot Stove Banquet
AKRON, Ohio – When Triston McKenzie takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians, what fans see is a lanky right-hander who came into his own in 2022, his third big-league season, winning 11 games. But the other side is a 25-year-old who is seriously considering becoming a doctor in...
WSLS
PH’s Kimbrough chooses Kent State
ROANOKE, Va. – Patrick Henry senior Jahzae Kimbrough announced his commitment to play football at Kent State University. The wide receiver and cornerback played a pivotal role for the Patriots in the 2022 season. As the team went without its star running back Chuck Webb for a portion of the season, the team turned to Kimbrough to help fill the void. He did more than what was required, helping open up the already potent offense.
Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio, is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
cleveland19.com
Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio officials react to video release of deadly Memphis police beating
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials throughout Northeast Ohio reacted to the released video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols, 29, by five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis. Nichols, who was Black, died three days following the incident, according to the Associated Press. Cleveland City...
2023 Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament results
The Eastern Ohio Wrestling League championships took place this weekend at Austintown Fitch High School.
cleveland19.com
City of Akron pays tribute to local astronaut on anniversary of Challenger shuttle explosion
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron on Saturday paid tribute to Judith Reznik, who lost her life 37 years ago during the launch of the Challenger space shuttle. The Akron native and Firestone High School graduate was killed during the Jan. 28, 1986 explosion 73 seconds after the shuttle took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Champ Brecksville, runner-up Wadsworth dominate Suburban League wrestling tournament
GRANGER, Ohio — Each year just before the final stretch of the wrestling season there’s an easy place to see defending state champions, hopeful state qualifiers and some of the best high school wrestling Ohio has to offer: the Suburban League tournament. This season’s tournament was no exception...
Cleveland Scene
30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
tourcounsel.com
Great Northern Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
Great Northern Mall, is one of the malls with the largest commercial offer. Since, it is spacious and has a great line of stores in Cleveland. Here you will find department stores, boutiques of different brands, and different restaurants with delicious culinary proposals. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's. JCPenney, Dillard's, Hot...
cleveland19.com
CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a...
Comments / 0