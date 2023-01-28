ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

ozarkradionews.com

Men’s Basketball Blitzes No. 12 Iowa State, 78-61

Columbia, Mo.- The Missouri men’s basketball team cruised to a 78-61 victory over No. 12 Iowa State Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers used a strong run that spanned the end of the first half into the beginning of the second, earning its fourth ranked win of the season to improve to 16-5. The nationally-ranked Cyclones, meanwhile, fall to 15-5 on the year.
AMES, IA
thecutoffnews.com

Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri climbs while Illinois, SLU roll on

Missouri solidified its standing as an NCAA Tournament team and climbed atop of our regional rankings with another big week. First, the Tigers took advantage of depleted Ole Miss Tuesday night with a decisive 89-77 victory in Oxford. Yes, the Rebels are reeling and their coach Kermit Davis is in peril – but any Southeastern Conference road win is a huge win.
COLUMBIA, MO
cyclonefanatic.com

Grill out against Missouri

Jan 14, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Caleb Grill (2) shoots a three point shot against Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State senior guard Caleb Grill will not play in today’s...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
krcgtv.com

Saturday night's weather update

The Show-Me state is about to be hit with a strong cold front this evening, looking to drop our temperatures significantly and bring some light winter precipitation:. This system has trended much weaker. Although this is a strong frontal passage interacting with a warm front from the South, the potential Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) shows minor impacts for areas along and South of I-70.
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869

The Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House located at 924 Jefferson Street in Jefferson City, Missouri (Cole County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and is inclusive of the Multiple Property Listing of Historic Southside (Munichburg). It's also been referred to as the Smith House or the Sandy House. The two-story house was built in 1869. The architectural style is Italianate. It has a stone foundation and brick walls.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KCRG.com

4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City School District announces Houf will be new CCHS principal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The Jefferson City School District announced in a Thursday press release that Beth Houf will be the next principal of Capital City High School. Houf previously was the principal at Fulton Middle School principal and was named the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ National Principal of the Year in 2022. The post Jefferson City School District announces Houf will be new CCHS principal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri

State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Laurie Resident Hits Powerball Jacketpot

A resident in Laurie is a few dollars richer today matching all five of the white power ball numbers earlier this month. Officials with the Missouri Lottery say the un-named player was attempting to win the $1 Million dollar base prize, but added a Power Play and doubled it to $2 Million dollars.
LAURIE, MO
comomag.com

Worth the Wait

The secret to surviving an aging-in-place bathroom remodel during COVID chaos? A lot of patience and homemade lasagna. When Jeff and Laura Porter hired The Swift Companies LLC to renovate the master bathroom of their home at Katy Lane in early 2020, they had a keen eye on their future. Laura has an autoimmune disease that could someday lead her to be in a wheelchair.
COLUMBIA, MO

