Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Related
ozarkradionews.com
Men’s Basketball Blitzes No. 12 Iowa State, 78-61
Columbia, Mo.- The Missouri men’s basketball team cruised to a 78-61 victory over No. 12 Iowa State Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers used a strong run that spanned the end of the first half into the beginning of the second, earning its fourth ranked win of the season to improve to 16-5. The nationally-ranked Cyclones, meanwhile, fall to 15-5 on the year.
Yahoo Sports
Missouri Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Missouri football schedule 2023: Who do the Tigers miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Sept 23 Memphis (in St. Louis) Missouri Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Tigers miss from the SEC slate?. Having to play LSU this season isn’t going to...
thecutoffnews.com
Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri climbs while Illinois, SLU roll on
Missouri solidified its standing as an NCAA Tournament team and climbed atop of our regional rankings with another big week. First, the Tigers took advantage of depleted Ole Miss Tuesday night with a decisive 89-77 victory in Oxford. Yes, the Rebels are reeling and their coach Kermit Davis is in peril – but any Southeastern Conference road win is a huge win.
cyclonefanatic.com
Grill out against Missouri
Jan 14, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Caleb Grill (2) shoots a three point shot against Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State senior guard Caleb Grill will not play in today’s...
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
kjluradio.com
Freezing rain prompts some central Missouri schools to cancel Monday classes
Boonville R-1 Cooper County R-4 in Bunceton. College Park Christian Academy in Columbia (2 hour delay) Columbia Public Schools (2 hour delay) High Road School of Boone County (2 hour delay) State Technical College in Linn (Classes start at 10 a.m.)
kwos.com
Choi: Mizzou North is not suitable for occupancy; demolition to start this year
The UM System president says demolition will begin sometime this year at Mizzou North on Columbia’s Business Loop. The now-empty building has asbestos issues, according to UM System President Dr. Mun Choi. He spoke to host Fred Parry on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.”. “And the building...
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
krcgtv.com
Saturday night's weather update
The Show-Me state is about to be hit with a strong cold front this evening, looking to drop our temperatures significantly and bring some light winter precipitation:. This system has trended much weaker. Although this is a strong frontal passage interacting with a warm front from the South, the potential Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) shows minor impacts for areas along and South of I-70.
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869
The Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House located at 924 Jefferson Street in Jefferson City, Missouri (Cole County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and is inclusive of the Multiple Property Listing of Historic Southside (Munichburg). It's also been referred to as the Smith House or the Sandy House. The two-story house was built in 1869. The architectural style is Italianate. It has a stone foundation and brick walls.
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers hope to join the rest of the nation with proposed distracted driving laws for all ages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri lawmakers are trying again to make distracted driving against the law. ”We only prohibit drivers 21 and younger from texting and driving, it really sends the wrong message to drivers that once you turn a certain age, you can safely multitask behind the wheel,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA.
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Missouri, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Show-Me State?
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City School District announces Houf will be new CCHS principal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The Jefferson City School District announced in a Thursday press release that Beth Houf will be the next principal of Capital City High School. Houf previously was the principal at Fulton Middle School principal and was named the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ National Principal of the Year in 2022. The post Jefferson City School District announces Houf will be new CCHS principal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
KRMS Radio
Laurie Resident Hits Powerball Jacketpot
A resident in Laurie is a few dollars richer today matching all five of the white power ball numbers earlier this month. Officials with the Missouri Lottery say the un-named player was attempting to win the $1 Million dollar base prize, but added a Power Play and doubled it to $2 Million dollars.
comomag.com
Worth the Wait
The secret to surviving an aging-in-place bathroom remodel during COVID chaos? A lot of patience and homemade lasagna. When Jeff and Laura Porter hired The Swift Companies LLC to renovate the master bathroom of their home at Katy Lane in early 2020, they had a keen eye on their future. Laura has an autoimmune disease that could someday lead her to be in a wheelchair.
Comments / 0