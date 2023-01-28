Read full article on original website
“THIS IS NO PLACE FOR GAMES, TRAVELER!”
You have reached the Upstairs Pub. AMF (1) has been added to your inventory. You have reached Assembly Hall. A grey-haired man in a coat and Patagonia vest approaches. HOLTMANN: “Well met, traveler! Can I interest you in a Brice Sensabaugh three to cut the lead to 15???”. [CAST...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Basketball's Win Over Ohio State
Indiana basketball is on a five-game winning streak after defeating Ohio State 86-70 at home. Hear from head coach Mike Woodson after the game through the full press conference video, or just read his transcript.
Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Comments on Metal Falling From Assembly Hall Scoreboard
A piece of metal fell from the scoreboard at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall moments before the second half of Saturday's game between Indiana and Ohio State. Here's what Holtmann said about the situation after the game.
Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game
Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome
Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 30th, 2023
Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded. Monday is the deadline for a Marengo company to give Iowa's Department of Natural Resources the list of chemicals located inside their facility. Man convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
Authorities identify four killed in Iowa crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol released the names on Saturday of the four people killed when the driver of a 15-passenger van lost control and slid on the slick roads on Highway 20 Friday morning. Three victims are children under the age of 5, and one is...
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues
The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues.
Marion man hospitalized after pickup rolls on Highway 1
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Marion man is recovering after an overnight crash along Highway 1. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells Iowa's News Now just after 10:30pm Saturday, they were called to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Rd. Investigators say 19-year-old Chance Gombert was driving north when he lost control and went into the ditch. His pickup then came back onto Highway 1 before rolling.
Snowfall notebook: 24-hour rule means few tickets for uncleared Bloomington sidewalks
According to the National Weather Service snowfall map, only about 3 inches of snow fell on Bloomington, Indiana, from Tuesday night at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. on Thursday. It was a gloppy, wet snow that came with the above-freezing temperature of around 34 F on Wednesday morning. But the...
Terre Haute residents react to Tyre Nichols’ footage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was an emotional weekend for Terry Ward. As he watched coverage following the release of bodycam footage showing the incident that led to Tyre Nichols death– and five Memphis police officers being charged with second-degree murder– he was nearly brought to tears. “I am so sorry for the young man’s […]
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
Clay County student receives Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation announced the Clay County winner of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. Clay Brown is a student at Clay City High School; he was recently named Clay County's winner for the scholarship. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are selected for their...
Elijah Wood’s Family Deli In Cedar Rapids Is Gone For Good
We've taken a look inside various celebrity homes in the state, but have you had a chance to check out everyone's favorite Hobbit's family deli before? Unfortunately, they didn't serve one onion ring to rule them all!. Elijah Wood, the star of the Lord of the Rings franchise has roots...
Mayor John Hamilton and Police Chief Mike Diekhoff release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
On Jan. 7 of this year, Tyre Nichols, a resident of Memphis, TN, was pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. During the stop, Nichols was aggressively and brutally beaten by police, which resulted in his death three days later on January 10. Yesterday, Jan. 27, The City of Memphis released bodycam and surveillance footage of the traffic stop. The videos showed abhorrent behavior of law enforcement as well as an appalling disregard for his well-being after the beating.
Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend Again
A Waterloo man on probation for beating up his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend again, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Jakwone Watkins was arrested on Thursday and charged with third degree Kidnapping, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities say that Watkins and his girlfriend got into an argument from which she tried to walk away. Watkins allegedly grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, he then punched her in the head and kicked her. When she tried to run away, Watkins allegedly jumped on top of her and bit her face, arms and back. A neighbor was able to stop the attack and the woman was taken to the hospital. While she was there Watkins allegedly damaged another woman’s Kia Sorento. Watkins’ girlfriend was later dropped off back at her home to nurse her injuries. He then showed up at her house demanding to talk to her. When she tried to convince him to leave he snatched her, however police were able to step in at a Kwik Star a couple blocks away. In June Watkins punched the same woman and stepped on her ankle, breaking it. In May he punched her and bit her after kicking in a door.
