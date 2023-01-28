Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
How you like them Saints? Siena Basketball opened the second half with a decisive 20-2 run to rout reigning MAAC Regular Season Champion and preseason favorite Iona 70-53 in front of a raucous crowd of 7,801 in the annual Gold Rush Game at MVP Arena.
WASHINGTON (January 28, 2023) – Howard University men's basketball team overcame an 11-point second half deficit to extend its win streak to five after a hard-fought 71-67 victory over North Carolina Central in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) showdown at The Burr, live on ESPNU. With tonight's win, the...
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
The owners of the Nabila Newsstand on Fordham Road say they’re being forced to leave after Mayor Eric Adams announced it would be replaced by a rest station for delivery workers.
Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. is one of the leading academic and research institutions in the U.S.. This guide will provide insights into the university’s admissions requirements, the Georgetown acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Georgetown tuition and other expenses were:. ______________________
Hakeem Jeffries to deliver inaugural address in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was sworn in Sunday during his community inauguration in Brooklyn.Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials were there as Jeffries took the stage at Brooklyn Technical High School in Fort Greene. Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, delivered his 10th annual inaugural address. "No matter what responsibilities I will now have down in Washington, D.C., I want you to understand I will never walk away from you and I will always have your back," Jeffries said.Back in November, Jeffries made history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a major party in Congress. He was unanimously elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
I voted for George Santos. He owes his constituents answers — now
Santos’s nearly 150,000 voters, as well as his roughly 600,000 other constituents in Queens and on Long Island, deserve to hear from him directly.
‘Failure of Human Decency': Adams, NYPD and Local Leaders React to Tyre Nichols Video
(Clips from the footage of Nichols' arrest can be seen in the video above, which has been edited for time and profanities. Click here to see the full video released by police — Warning: It shows graphic violence that could be disturbing.) Law enforcement and public officials, including those...
Demonstrators march across Manhattan to protest Tyre Nichols killing
Hundreds of demonstrators across New York City took part in marches protesting the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died earlier this month after being brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, in the two days after authorities released video footage of the assault. At least three people were arrested by the New York City Police Department while taking part in protests on Friday evening.
Canyon of Heroes plaques for Nazi sympathizers must be removed: officials
Manhattan elected officials spent part of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday renewing a call to remove the names of two French Nazi collaborators who are honored with granite markers in the Financial District’s Canyon of Heroes. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined advocates and descendants of Holocaust survivors on...
East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson's name removed from local sites
Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name …. Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. FDA drafts ‘gender-inclusive’...
Three sweeping ideas proposed to replace NYC’s old Penn Station, all require moving Madison Square Garden
Architects have unveiled some sweeping ideas to replace the hot underground mess that is New York’s despised Penn Station, from recreating the old rail station to a terminal with a park on part of it. All depend on a common factor — moving Madison Square Garden elsewhere — said...
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
NYC Council considering naming Harlem street to honor separatist Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad
The City Council is set to rename a Harlem street after Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad — a figure civil rights activists consider a bigot who promoted black separatism. According to a street-naming list, the corner of West 127th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard would become “The Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad Way.” The site is where Mosque Temple No. 7 — the Eastern regional headquarters of the Nation of Islam — is located. The honor for Elijah Muhammad is among 128 street renamings on a list before the Council — which will vote on the entire list. But naming...
New York Law School receives $10 million from Arthur, Diane Abbey
New York Law School (NYLS) has announced a $10 million gift from alumnus Arthur Abbey (’59) and his wife, Diane, one of the largest donations in the law school’s 132-year history. The funding will support scholarships, academic and bar success, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, as well...
Demolition Continues at 201-207 Seventh Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing at 201-207 Seventh Avenue, the site of a nine-story residential building in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by Amie Gross Architects and developed by New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the 85-foot-tall structure will span 30,859 square feet and yield 26 affordable co-op units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as 1,828 square feet of retail space divided among three tenants. Star Companies is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 170 West 22nd Street and located at the southeast corner of Seventh Avenue and West 22nd Street.
This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
NYC officials call for removal of Nazi collaborators from Canyon of Heroes
"Removing the plaques is not a whitewashing of history. Rather, it is a refusal to continue to honor two people who made the choice to embody the worst of humanity."
Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
